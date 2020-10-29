Roseburg, Oregon Home Sold by Josh Sayre Keller Williams Realty 625 Serene Ln, Roseburg, OR 97471

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Josh Sayre Real Estate Press Release

Josh Sayre of Keller Williams Realty Eugene & Springfield recently represented the buyers on a house located at 625 Serene Ln, Roseburg, OR 97471. This two-story home includes 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and went under contract on September 6, 2020.

Roseburg, OR, October 29, 2020



This home on Serene Ln. is zoned for Melrose Elementary School, serving students from Pre-K to 5th grade. Melrose Elementary School has 348 students and is located 1.7 miles away at 2960 Melrose Road, Roseburg, OR 97471.



John C Fremont Middle School is the designated middle school for this home. John C Fremont Middle School has 730 students who are in 6th – 8th grade. This middle school is 6.4 mi away and located on 850 West Keady Court, Roseburg, OR 97471.



This home has Roseburg High School as their designated high school, serving grades 9 - 12. Roseburg High School has approximately 1,576 Students enrolled. Roseburg High School is a public high school 7.2 miles away and located at 400 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR 97470.



There are currently 121 under contract single family homes for sale in the greater Roseburg, Oregon area. Also, approximately 53 are available with no current offer. 84 homes have sold in Roseburg, Oregon in the last 90 days. There is a dramatic decline from the number of homes available in October of this year compared to last year. The median price of homes sold from year over year has increased, as well. The average List Price for homes in Roseburg, Oregon is $346,427. The average Days on the market is 54 days.



The population in Roseburg, Oregon is 21,140, which is up 6% since 2000. The average income is $60,449 per year. The average age is 41 years old.



Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty knows how to sell homes. This Eugene & Springfield real estate agent sells homes, on average, at 103.8% of the listing price.



Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty was established in 2019. Even from the beginning of his real estate career, Josh has been driven to succeed and became the top producing Eugene & Springfield real estate agent in his market as well as his market center.



In 2018, Josh joined Keller Williams Realty Eugene & Springfield. Since that time, Josh has won numerous Keller Williams awards along with his Eugene & Springfield real estate agents.



