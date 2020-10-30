QinetiQ to Host Webinar on "Red Teaming – Hacking (Organisations) from the Hotel"

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

A free webinar led by QinetiQ will take place on 25th November 2020 to explore why organisations should carry out Red Teaming exercises.

A Red Teaming exercise is a simulation which aims to test the physical, cyber, and social defences of a particular system. It can test an organisation's resilience and identify vulnerabilities in their technologies and business processes which might leave them open to an attack.



During this exclusive webinar, James Mason, Enterprise Cyber Security Services, QinetiQ and a Senior Security Specialist from QinetiQ's expert Security Health Check Team, will discuss why organisations should carry out a Red Teaming exercise, explore red team war stories, and discuss what their clients learned and how they benefited reducing critical business risk from a single engagement.



QinetiQ’s Security Health Check Team are one of the world’s longest established Penetration Testing teams, and so have a comprehensive understanding of the tradecraft that threat actors employ.



During this 1-hour webinar, attendees will learn about:



· What is Red Teaming?

· Why would you want to carry out a Red Teaming exercise on your organisation?

· Red teaming war stories

· The impact of Covid-19 on red teaming

· Selecting and buying a Red Team exercise



This webinar is ideal for:



CISO, Chief Information Security Officer, Head of Information Security, Information Security Manager, IT Security Engineer, IT Director, IT Security Consultant, IT Security Analyst, IT Security



Red Teaming – Hacking (Organisations) from the Hotel [WEBINAR]

Date: 25th November 2020

Time: 11am GMT

