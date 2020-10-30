Softline Has Successfully Placed the 001P-04 Series of Stock Obligations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

The Order book for series 001P-04 stock obligations of SoftLine Trade JSC was closed on October 20, 2020. Investors were offered that stock obligations be issued with a circulation period of 3 years and 2 months, with a starting volume of 4 billion rubles, and provided with fixed quarterly coupons.

London, United Kingdom, October 30, 2020 --



This is Softline's fourth issuance of stock obligations. The previous time, the company entered the debt market at the end of April. At that time, 1.35 billion rubles were placed for 2 years and 9 months at the rate of annual 11%.



Igor Borovikov, founder and Chairman of Softline Board of Directors: "This successful placement on the Russian debt market amidst the prevailing climate of uncertainty, has once again proved the highest level of investors' confidence in Softline's global business, and in our strong market position."



Artem Tarakanov, global CFO of Softline: "In this placement we saw a very high demand, not only from institutional investors, but also from private ones." This confirms the high quality of corporate management and ocmmunicatoin with the investment community, which allows us to raise funds on the most favorable terms."



In August, Expert RA rating agency increased the credit raiting of Axion Holding company (Softline Group's consolidating holding entity) to ruBBB+ level, with stable forecast. The increase in the rating, according to the agency, was caused by the high growth rate of Softline's operating indicators with stabile growth rates of IT services market in the countries where Softline has presence, as well as the due to synergic effect of past M&A transactions, and the stable start of operations by the newly acquired companies.



The technical placement of stock obligations is scheduled for October 23, 2020 using the trading and settlement system of the Moscow Stock Exchange.



Softline Trade JSC operates under the brand Softlane, and is the main operating company of the Axion Holding Cyprus Ltd group. Amortization is provided for the 001P-04 series of stock obligations issued: 25% of the face value will be redeemed on the final date of the 8th coupon period, while 75% of the face value will be redeemed on the date of the end of the 12th coupon period and the maturity of the issue. The issue was organized by; BCS Global Markets, Alfa-Bank, Gazprombank, FK Otkrytie Bank, Rosbank, Sovkombank and Tinkoff Bank. Coorganizer - ITI Capital.



About Softline Group



Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



