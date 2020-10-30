Techforce.ai Wins Top Honor in AI Automation at HFS Research Annual Event

Press Releases Techforce.ai Press Release

Declared "Hottest of the Hot Vendor" in 2020; Competed against startups in the global automation space; Strengthens its digital workforce vision to enhance customer and employee productivity.

Reston, VA, October 30, 2020



The start-ups pitched for a total of five minutes, before a panel consisting of HFS thought leaders namely Phil Fersht (CEO and Founder), Elena Christopher (SVP Research) and host Thomas Reuner (SVP research). The participants were given a theme "The OneOffice and Surviving the Paradigm Shock" as part of a panel discussion.



On the recognition, Sriram Papani, Co-Founder & CEO, said, “We are honoured to win the prestigious title. We believe that human intelligence is a superpower, and it should be rightly invested in solving problems that matter, instead of repetitive tasks. Augmenting human workforce with AI can unlock true potential of human productivity and efficiency. We also believe that this win is of our customers and partners who have placed their trust in us and believed in our vision.”



According to Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, “Techforce.ai addresses the critical need for enterprises to foster automation as a native attitude across the enterprise. Once processes are automated, AI can orchestrate them to drive real competitive advantage. Failure to automate workflows and processes in today’s digital-only environment is not an option.”



Back in Q1 2020 HFS Research designated Techforce.ai as a Hot Vendor because of their firm belief that the company’s human augmentation capabilities and messaging were spot-on for what the future of work will require. It also supported HFS OneOffice™ Organization view that digital workers should be seamlessly blended into workflows to support a more intelligent and efficient organization and supporting both EX (employee experience) and CX (customer experience).



