Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 to be Held as a Virtual Conference

London, United Kingdom, October 30, 2020 --(



This means the conference will go ahead as planned, with the support of its speakers, sponsors and delegates, but will run live and online only on the SMi Virtual Conference Platform.



It’s the safest approach for the well-being of the event’s audience, plus a virtual event will enable the industry to continue to come together to network, hear industry updates, stay informed on the market, and broaden learning opportunities.



Attendance for military and government personnel will be free, and it’s just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom4



SMi Group have confirmed that their Virtual Conference Platform will provide attendees with the following benefits:



· Network virtually: Create a profile and connect with other attendees, speakers, sponsors and media partners.



· Watch live briefings: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market.



· Re-watch presentations: Re-watch presentations or catch-up on those you missed, up to 6 months after the event has taken place.



· Learn in safety: Stay informed on the market and broaden learning opportunities from the comfort of your own home, without the added costs of travel or overnight stays.



Supported by the Portuguese Army, Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 explore some of the core issues and challenges of our modern battlespace, and will also include essential updates from CIS program managers and communications experts.



Conference highlights:



· Hear updates and guidance from CIS program managers and communications experts



· Learn about future requirements for equipment and procurement processes



· Discover the latest communication technology to optimise battlefield command and control



· Network virtually with senior military leaders and industry during dedicated networking sessions across two days



The conference agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom4.



Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

27th – 28th January 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by: Glenair, Inmarsat and Blackned GMBH



Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.mobiledeployable.com/pr4



