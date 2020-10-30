Gempler’s Launches Private Label Brand: Sugar River



Sugar River meanders through the rolling country of southwestern Wisconsin. Gempler's is proud to name its new brand after this river and the hardworking folks of the communities it runs past.





“We are very excited to launch Sugar River,” said Carl Atwell, owner, and president. “The Sugar River brand will be commercial-grade products with the quality and durability our customers need and want but at an extremely affordable price. We’ve listened to our customers biggest challenges with their jobs and have developed products to meet those challenges.”



The new label, Sugar River, is named after a southern Wisconsin river whose head waters are at the last North American glacier. The river meanders 90 miles through Wisconsin and into Illinois and is central to many communities it passes through as both a water source and recreational mainstay.



“The Sugar River is a perfect name to honor Gempler’s home in Southern Wisconsin,” says Atwell. “The Sugar River, and rivers across the country, are so important to our customers who work the land. We thought the name was a perfect fit for our company and who we serve.”



Sugar River’s first product is a chore boot with three different boot heights. “We found our customers needed a reliable boot to keep their feet dry, gripped in slippery conditions, and of course be made to last,” said Matt Schultz, Director of Product and Merchandising. Eva from Kingfisher Farms got an early test run with the Sugar River chore boots and commented, “Besides being indestructible, the best thing about these boots is they fit snugly AND I can still slip them on and off easily. This is essential because I'm in and out of the house and field all day, every day.”



“We are already looking to add more clothing to the Sugar River line in 2021. Our vision for Sugar River is to offer dozens of products to help our customers solve their toughest work problems,” said Schultz.



Gempler’s supplies 1,000’s of commercial-grade farm and home products to help with the toughest tasks, plus tools that solve your everyday problems. Gempler’s is a fiercely independent, family-owned business based in Wisconsin and serving customers across the U.S.A. since 1939. Gempler’s is dedicated to being the best place you’ve ever shopped, always treating you like a neighbor and not a number. Shop online https://gemplers.com/?utm_source=partner&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=sugar_river.



