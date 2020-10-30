PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes...

Press Release

Receive press releases from Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research Now Fully Indexed in PubMed


New York, NY, October 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (JHEOR) is now fully indexed in PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=J+Health+Econ+Outcomes+Res

JHEOR is an international high-quality journal covering all fields and methodologies related to health economics and outcomes research. Manuscripts with topics ranging from theory and methodology to international studies and analyses with a health economic or outcomes research focus in a wide variety of therapeutic areas will be considered for publication.

“We are very pleased with the indexation of JHEOR by Pubmed,” said Dr. Onur Baser, editor-in-chief, of The Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research. “This is an important step in reflecting the quality of JHEOR.”

“With our efficient publication process, we will continue to serve our authors through our highly prestigious indexed, open access journal that allows higher number of citation and easy public access,” he added.

Questions about submitting your research to JHEOR?
https://jheor.org/for-authors

Interested in becoming a reviewer for JHEOR?
https://jheor.org/post/262-call-for-reviewers

Follow the Journal of HEOR on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/journal-of-health-economics-and-outcomes-research) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/JournalHEOR).
Contact Information
Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research
Melanie Matthews
212-303-2451
Contact
www.jheor.org
Melanie Matthews, Managing Editor, mmatthews@jheor.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help