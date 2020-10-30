The Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research Now Fully Indexed in PubMed

Press Releases Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes... Press Release

JHEOR is an international high-quality journal covering all fields and methodologies related to health economics and outcomes research. Manuscripts with topics ranging from theory and methodology to international studies and analyses with a health economic or outcomes research focus in a wide variety of therapeutic areas will be considered for publication.



“We are very pleased with the indexation of JHEOR by Pubmed,” said Dr. Onur Baser, editor-in-chief, of The Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research. “This is an important step in reflecting the quality of JHEOR.”



“With our efficient publication process, we will continue to serve our authors through our highly prestigious indexed, open access journal that allows higher number of citation and easy public access,” he added.



