Just 2 Weeks to Go Until SMi Group’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Virtual Conference & Exhibition

SMi Group Reports: The 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will take place as a virtual conference over 10th to 12th November 2020.

London, United Kingdom, October 30, 2020 --(



With just two weeks to go, interested parties are urged to register their place at the conference as soon as possible, as registration will close on Thursday 5th November. Attendance is free for all active military and government personnel and £999 for all commercial organisations. Registration can be made by visiting: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR7



Global MilSatCom is supported by several leading companies in the form of sponsorship, exhibiting and branding. The sponsors will also be contributing towards to the three-day conference with key presentations and/or participating in panel debates, as below:



AIRBUS will be presenting on:



- Supporting Future Integrated Operations - Mr Richard Franklin, UK Managing Director and Head of Secure Communications, Airbus Defence & Space

- Combat Cloud. Expanding Operational Capabilities to Rotary Wing Aircraft - Mr Steve Napier, Head of Milsatcom Aero Connectivity Sales, Airbus Defence & Space

- Chair for Day Three - Mr Nigel Chandler, Key Account Manager, Airbus Defence and Space

- Panel Debate on Day Three: The Future Landscape of National MilSatCom with Mr Richard Budd, Head of Secure Communications - UK, US and Australia, Airbus Defence & Space & Mr Martin Rowse, Key Account Manager - Space, Airbus Defence and Space



Lockheed Martin session will be presented by Ms Stacy Kubicek, Vice President Mission Solutions Defense and Security, who will also be contributing towards a panel debate on Transforming the US Space Enterprise



Isotropic Systems presenting on Creating the Future Multi-Layered Communication Ecosystem for Resiliency in Highly Contested Environments - Mr Brian Billman, VP Product Management



Thales Communications session will be presented by Mr Franck Chatain, Product Line Manager



GovSat session will be presented by Mr Patrick Biewer, CEO



Northop Grumman presenting on ESPASTAR - Enabling Space Missions - Mr Timothy Rumford, ESPAStar Program Director



Viasat presenting on Narrowband Coalition Interoperability and Sovereignty - Mr Marty Conrad, Director UHF Satcom Solutions



Leonardo DRS presenting on Commercial Integrators - Critical to MilSatCom - Mr Gustaf Anderson, Senior Director, Business Development, Global Enterprise Solutions



ST Engineering iDirect presenting on Key Considerations for Building a Modern Defence Network - Mr Koen Willems, Head International Government & Defence Satcom



Ovzon presenting on Ovzon Service and how it is Designed Specifically to Meet High Performance Government Requirements - Mr Per Wahlberg, Executive Vice President and Founder



Boeing presenting on MilSatCom Solutions for International Partners - Mr Ron Burch, Director, Advanced MilSatCom



As always, the networking opportunities at Global MilSatCom are exceptional. A preliminary attendee list is available to download online, which details the organisations, nations and more who will be attending this year’s conference: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR7



SMi Group’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom

10th – 12th November 2020

Virtual Conference & Exhibition: Online Access Only

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR7



Gold Sponsor: Airbus



Sponsors: GovSat; Isotropic Systems; Leonardo DRS; Lockheed Martin; Northrop Grumman; ST Engineering iDirect; Thales Communications; Viasat



Exhibitors: Hytec Inter; Marlink SAS



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For press enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR7



