Efile 1095-C Form Made Easy with New ez1095 2020 ACA Software from Halfpricesoft

ez1095 2020 software has just been released for Affordable Care Act Forms 1095 C, 1094 C, 1095 B & 1094 B for efiling. Test drive for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.

Atlanta, GA, November 10, 2020 --(



The 2020 version of ez1095 software also allows customers to import data quickly from external file and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Priced from just $195 per installation ($295 for efile version), ez1095 can support multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional charge.



“The new efile version of ez1095 2020 software for processing ACA forms 1095 and 1094 has just been released for the 2021 tax season,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.



Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095 ACA software from halfpricesoft.com before purchasing, by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp



The main features include, but are not limited to :



Unlimited ACA form printing with ez1095



Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms with one flat rate



PDF forms printing



PDF print ACA forms for recipients in digital format



XML files validation and E-file



Efile feature: generate XML documents that customers can upload to IRS site.



Validate XML files



Efile: support 1095/1094 original, testing, replacement and correction submissions



Fast data import



Import data from spreadsheet, XML files and previous data



Easy-to-use, safe and flexible



Free customer support For product use and troubleshooting



User-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus make our software quick and easy to set up, use and understand.



No internet is required to run this 1095 form software



ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software’s graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

