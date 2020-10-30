Foxquilt Partners with Smarter Loans to Bring Canadians Smarter Insurance Coverage

Press Releases Foxquilt Press Release

Canadian Insurtech, Foxquilt, and Smarter Loans, Canadian Loan Directory, have teamed up to bring easier access to tailored Business and Home Insurance.

Toronto, Canada, October 30, 2020 --(



The partnership between Foxquilt and Smarter Loans allows Canadians extra support with their financial decisions by receiving another smart solution - insurance that protects their hard work and biggest investments. Foxquilt and Smarter Loans are connecting Canadians online to business and home insurance that can be tailored to their specific needs with exclusive savings on their rates - up to 35%.



“We are excited to partner with Smarter Loans to extend our broad offering of insurance solutions to Canadian businesses and homeowners,” says Mark Morissette - CEO & Co-Founder of Foxquilt. “We take great pride in partnering with like-minded companies such as Smarter Loans who are dedicated to providing insurance capacity and savings to small businesses striving to succeed within today’s arduous climate.”



“We are very happy to team up with the great team at Foxquilt. They’ve developed a convenient way for Canadians to obtain insurance online, and we are excited to feature such an innovative brand and their products on Smarter Loans,” says Vlad Sherbatov - President and Co-Founder of Smarter Loans



Both companies believe in supporting communities and Canadians by providing smarter tools that lead to financial success and peace of mind. If you or someone you know has a community or tool that would be a good fit for this mission, reach out to Foxquilt or Smarter Loans to learn more about partnering.



About Foxquilt

Foxquilt is an Insurance Technology company focused on empowering communities and business owners to save on smarter Home and Small Business Insurance.



For media enquiries: Joyce Wong joycewong@foxquilt.com

For partnership Enquiries: Melissa Moore melissamoore@foxquilt.com



About Smarter Loans

Smarter Loans’ mission is to help Canadians make smarter financial decisions by educating them about Canada’s most innovative financial products, and connecting them with Canada’s top financial companies in a safe, fast and convenient way.



