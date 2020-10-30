Locus AG Named a New 50 to Watch by Cleantech Group for Farming Solutions That Combat the Climate Crisis

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Agricultural Solutions Press Release

Agtech B Corp™ Locus Agricultural Solutions has been named a top startup in Cleantech Group’s New 50 to Watch List for developing climate solutions that accelerate carbon farming efforts.

Agtech B Corp™ Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) has been named a top startup in Cleantech Group’s New 50 to Watch List for developing climate solutions that accelerate carbon farming efforts. The company’s CarbonNOW™ program uses a unique two-step approach that helps farmers monetize current conservation practices into carbon credits, and provides access to Rhizolizer® soil “probiotic” technologies that supercharge carbon removal and per-acre revenue.



CarbonNOW has been globally recognized for its value proposition transforming the approach to climate-smart farming and food security. It is the only program to get a farmer through the carbon credit payment process while simultaneously accelerating on-farm profits through Rhizolizer, which sequesters record amounts of additional carbon, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, minimizes chemical use and grows more food with less land and water. Farmers can expect to double or triple revenue through carbon compensation, increased crop productivity and reduced input costs.



“Our goal is to empower farmers and provide financial incentive for them to do more in the climate fight by getting them paid for what they’re already doing and boosting their bottom lines when adding new regenerative practices,” said Shane Head, VP of Environmental Platforms for Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG). “We’re helping agriculture make more money and operate more sustainably, and we’re honored to have our efforts recognized by CleanTech Group as a solution to the climate crisis.”



The 2020 50 to Watch is the second annual list of the top early-stage private companies delivering high-impact and innovative solutions to combat the climate crisis that are nothing short of transformative. Companies on the list were chosen by a diverse panel of more than 30 early-stage investment and innovation experts from five continents and went through a multi-step qualitative evaluation and scoring process.



“Despite a worsening climate crisis and inaction from world leaders, companies like Locus AG that are part of this year’s 50 to Watch list show us that with dedication and innovation, a climate-positive future is possible,” said Jules Besnainou, Director Cleantech Group.



Locus AG’s solutions are driving global adoption of agricultural practices that can have a substantial impact on carbon removal, farm profitability and food security challenges. For detailed information on the company’s outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group’s market intelligence platform i3 and search for Locus Agricultural Solutions. To learn more, visit LocusAG.com.



About Locus Agricultural Solutions®

Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp™ that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning Rhizolizer® microbial soil “probiotic” technology and CarbonNOW™ program give farmers a new way to boost yields, income and carbon sequestered, while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.



About Cleantech Group

