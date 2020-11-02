Home Service Oil and Express Mart Donate to Living Life on 2 Wheels

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Home Service Oil Press Release

Living Life on 2 Wheels contracted the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) to complete a feasibility study in Jefferson County, Missouri for adding bicycle features to select existing parks and to outline a connectivity plan for their schools, parks, and downtown Twin City. Home Service Oil and Express Mart are major funders in bringing the study to life and have a vested interest in making Jefferson County a great place to live and raise a family.

“More kids are riding bicycles in our community since the pandemic started and it is our responsibility to ensure they have safe places to ride,” said Chris Creed, the co-founder of Living Life on 2 Wheels and owner of Gateway Devo Cycling. “My wife Rene and I have eight children of our own and understand why children need outdoor activities other than ball sports and swing sets to compete with technology and video games.”



So far, Home Service Oil and Express Mart have donated a total of $10,000 to Living Life on 2 Wheels. This partnership is also kicking off their own new giveback initiative called "em outdoors." They plan to partner each year with an organization that focuses on getting kids outside. Living Life on 2 Wheels is their first partner for the initiative.



“Partnering with Living Life on 2 Wheels is important to me because I am such an active and outdoorsy person,” says Zachery Mangelsdorf, the president of Home Service Oil and Express Mart. “I am most excited to see kids who don’t yet know how to ride a bike learn. I would love to see their determination in learning how to fall and get back up, no matter how many times it takes to learn to ride. In my opinion, that’s a great lesson for all of life.”



IMBA states on their website, “From large metropolitan areas to small rural communities and every place in between, trails enhance quality of life, provide economic benefits and help create community. Trails close to home are more equitable and accessible, inspiring more riders to take up the lifelong habit we love. We know all of this because we have been a part of making these things happen worldwide for 30 years, and we want to make sure it happens in more places, more rapidly. Everyone deserves a place to ride.”



About Living Life on 2 Wheels



Cycling is more than just a sport. Cycling is where families unite with others to have fun, feel the pain, push the limits, and exceed expectations. It is about getting fit and discovering a new or renewed mental clarity. At its best, we laugh and cry at the same time. Developing individuals and creating an environment that brings families together is our vision. We want to strengthen both physical and mental wellness through our work at Living Life on 2 Wheels. Our vision it to provide safe places for families to participate in the sport of cycling together and develop programs and camps for everyone and all levels of ability.



About Home Service Oil and Express Mart



Home Service Oil has 160 employees, nine convenience stores, one truck stop, and around 70 wholesale dealer accounts. Home Service Oil delivers gasoline and diesel fuels to farms, homes, construction sites, and commercial accounts. They also supply VP racing fuels and jet fuel. Zachery is the third generation of Mangelsdorf to be president. Home Service Oil has committed to raising the $4,000 per school program fee needed to implement the All Kids Bike® program across Jefferson County. Home Service Oil will also use their resources to help fund bike park initiatives and other plans to add to the outdoor opportunity and quality of life in Jefferson County.



