Intertek Wins IAOB Certification Body of the Year Award

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been awarded the IAOB 2020 Certification Body of the Year award by the International Automotive Oversight Bureau. The award was announced at the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) Quality Summit on October 22.

IAOB Certification Body of the Year is the company's official program to recognize IAOB Certification Bodies who achieve the high-performance standards necessary to meet IATF and IAOB expectations.



The IAOB is one of the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) Oversight offices who manages 20 of the 41 IATF-recognized Certification Bodies. The Oversight offices were established to implement and manage the IATF 16949 audit and certification scheme on behalf of the IATF. The IATF is a group of automotive manufacturers and their respective trade associations, formed to provide improved quality products to customers worldwide.



Intertek performs audits to the IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Management System standard, which ensures organizations are creating quality products and performing services in accordance with stringent automotive industry expectations. It IATF 16949 standard defines the quality management systems requirements for the design and development, production, assembly, and installation of automotive-related products, as well as relevant services to the automotive industry. Intertek has been affiliated with auditing quality management systems for automotive customers for more than 20 years.



Earlier this year, the IAOB announced the criteria for this award. Some of the key criteria were:



· Performance complaints

· IATF database accuracy and entry timeliness

· Management of IAOB-issued non-compliances through office and witnessed audits

· Management of Intertek-issued non-compliances

· Innovation and partnership though working with IAOB on new initiatives and pilot programs



James Bruin, IAOB Executive Director said, “Congratulations to Intertek on winning this award. The IAOB strives to work with the best IATF-recognized certification bodies who can consistently deliver excellent audit and certifications services to the automotive supply chain. We think you are an integral part of the automotive industry. We appreciate and value our strong partnership for the success of the IATF 16949 scheme.”



