NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Partners with CleanSpace and Genesis on New Project; Firms to Collaborate on Clean Room Design and Construction

Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure has begun renovations on a recently purchased property in Warrington, Pa., acquired for expansion. The company is partnering with CleanSpace Modular and Genesis AEC on clean room design and construction within the building. The clean rooms will be used to manufacture high purity silicone and TPE tubing for COVID-19 vaccine development and production and for other biopharm, pharmaceutical and medical products.

NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure is working with CleanSpace Modular, LLC and Genesis AEC, Inc. on the design and construction of clean rooms to house tubing extrusion equipment, mold presses, assembly, packaging and inspection areas. NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure is expanding in order to increase its manufacturing capacity during this time of high product need relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the future.



“It took us a while to find the right property for our needs,” said Ken Baker, CEO of NewAge Industries, “but we’re excited to get this important project started. Genesis and CleanSpace listened to our needs, and they understand the vital nature of the products we’ll be manufacturing.”



Phase One of the renovation project has begun and involves preparing areas for clean room manufacturing and the installation of extrusion and injection molding equipment.



“We appreciate that NewAge selected our team to develop this critical project and expand their market supply,” said George Wiker, CleanSpace’s CEO. “The collaboration with Genesis is important to delivering a comprehensive solution to NewAge, so they may continue to be a leader in their market.”



Genesis President Norman Goldschmidt stated, “It’s always exciting to be engaged with companies at the forefront of emerging technology, whether it be delivering new therapies or new equipment and devices.” Goldschmidt went on to add “NewAge’s position as a leader in tubing and accessories for Single-Use technology makes this project essential to the developing cell and gene therapy markets as well as evolving biotechnology.”



NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure, CleanSpace and Genesis are collaborating on the design of the new space. The goal is to maximize workflows and efficiencies, which involves the careful and specific input and output of materials, as well as proper personnel entrances and exits. Raw materials and assembly components will be admitted to the clean rooms at one area and finished products will exit at another.



“The new property will increase our manufacturing capacity a great deal,” noted Baker. “Demand for our platinum-cured silicone and TPE tubing and assemblies, used in vaccine development, ventilators and laboratories, has increased considerably because of the pandemic, and we anticipate that the need will continue.”



Renovations will be ongoing through this year and extend into 2021. NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure anticipates testing and validation of manufacturing equipment and environments to occur in 2021. The facility will be ISO 9001:2015 certified.



Learn more about NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure’s plans and products at http://www.newageindustries.com/ and http://www.advantapure.com/ or contact the company by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



About CleanSpace Modular, LLC

CleanSpace Modular LLC is a Pennsylvania limited liability corporation with its headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. CleanSpace provides customers with a complete and efficient cleanroom solution. For more information please contact CEO George Wiker at info@cleanspaceus.com or visit https://www.cleanspaceus.com/.



About Genesis AEC, Inc.

Genesis AEC, Inc. is a full-service Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Management, Commissioning and Validation firm with 25 years of experience in the Life Sciences industry. Its staff is dedicated to delivering quality results for technically driven projects in compliance driven industries. Genesis is owned and managed by industry professionals committed to the success of its clients. The company is firmly committed to meet the needs and requirements of clients to help support them in achieving their goals. Learn more at https://www.genesisaec.com/.



