CEO & Agents Elected to Prominent ATA Roles

AMSA Dissolution Doesn’t Diminish Lobbying Voice

Broadview, IL, November 01, 2020



Chairman & CEO Tim Helenthal, together with National Van Lines agents Bobby Vann and Jeff Barber, are members of ATA’s newly formed Moving & Storage Conference’s Board of Directors, effective Oct. 20. Jeff Barber owns Fredericksburg, VA-based J. Barber Moving & Storage. Bobby Vann owns American Way Van & Storage, located in Vandalia, OH.



National Van Lines’ participation in relocation-industry advocacy continues full-force despite dissolution of the lobbying American Moving & Storage Association, which ATA recently absorbed. Immediately before AMSA’s dissolution, Tim Helenthal was on AMSA’s Board of Directors and served on the organization’s Government Traffic Committee.



National Van Lines’ presence within the recently dissolved AMSA will be amplified rather than diminished with the merger, company leaders emphasize.



“AMSA’s voice on Capitol Hill hasn’t been silenced,” Tim Helenthal explained. “It’s simply been transferred to the larger and more comprehensive ATA. Our voice now will be stronger and louder.”



Formed in 1933, ATA is the trucking industry’s largest national trade association, representing 37,000-plus members covering every type of U.S. motor carrier through a federation of other trucking groups, industry-related conferences, and its 50 affiliated state trucking associations.



“I am proud the ATA, along with the Moving & Storage Conference, elected me one of their board members,” National Van Lines agent Bobby Vann said. “It means a great deal to me that National Van Lines played a huge part in making this happen, allowing a voice from the agent family to be heard when important items are considered that concern everyone industrywide.



“Being an agent for National Van Lines for more than 30 years has granted me the inside scoop on the decision-making process,” Bobby said. “Those decisions always take into account, ‘How will this affect the agent family?’ That’s why I’m extremely proud to represent every agent in the NVL system.”



National Van Lines agent Jeff Barber says his appointment is a testament to the hard work of all J. Barber Moving & Storage employees.



“Their dedication to quality and service is what has made our company an industry leader in government relocations,” Jeff said. “I will be sure to bring the same level of service and integrity to the Moving & Storage Conference that our company and National Van Lines is built on.”



AMSA disbands

AMSA’s Board of Directors and members voted mid-October to dissolve AMSA after deciding the moving industry would gain improved advocacy via ATA, well-known for its Capitol Hill clout.



ATA’s Moving & Storage Conference covers many program functions AMSA previously handled, such as arbitration, and provides process agents for those with interstate operating authority. Katie McMichael, who oversaw AMSA’s government affairs, is the conference’s first Director.



