Engel & Völkers Realtors® Are Selling Homes Within a Week


Homes are selling quickly in and around the Tampa Bay area.

Madeira Beach, FL, November 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tampa Bay area’s Engel & Völkers shops have continued providing real estate services amid the current pandemic. Keeping up with market trends, residential listings within the Steller MLS coverage area have been selling more and more swiftly. Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Licensed Partner, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro stated, “Sixty-one sales in which our local Engel & Völkers brokerages participated in between Sep 1st of 2020 through Oct 30th, were under contract in seven days or less!” Based on statistics from CoreLogic, a company that analyzes information assets and data, the average days a property remained actively for sale on the market, as of September 2020, is forty-nine days, which is six percent more quickly than the previous month, and eleven percent quicker than September of last year.

Along with adhering to the current social distancing guidelines, Engel & Völkers Realtors® continue providing real estate services in-person, equipped with face masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes, plus additional items to ensure a clean and safe experience, or completely virtually if the client prefers.

To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,800 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Contact Information
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
Contact
belleair.evrealestate.com
Cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com

