Local Laundromat Chain Receives Its Better Business Bureau(R) (BBB) Accreditation

First launched 10 years ago in Southwest Atlanta by the husband and wife team, Wade Williams and Yvette Morton Williams and has grown to open multiple locations throughout Metro Atlanta in just 10 years. The chain features modern spacious facilities with air-conditioning, free Wi-Fi and cutting edge technology. Learn more about each location by visiting their respective websites. Atlanta, GA, November 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A local Laundromat chain announces its Better Business Bureau(R) (BBB) accreditation. The designation recognizes the chain as a vetted and trustworthy business, operating under honesty and integrity.A BBB accreditation gives the company greater exposure to potential customers and an enhanced credibility by differentiating it as a business with exceptional customer service. Being a member of the BBB provides access to business tools and resources to help the business succeed, as well as qualifies the company for a business referral program."Becoming a BBB accredited business is important to us because it means that potential customers can be assured that we operate with their best interest in mind. We are trustworthy and always strive to follow good business practices. The Better Business Bureau is a trusted source and we are honored to be a part of this well established community of other like-minded businesses," Yvette Morton Williams, President and Chief Inspiration Officer, said.Locations within the chain of Laundromats that have received the BBB accreditation seal include Wash and Spin Coin Laundry located on Campbellton Road SW Atlanta (www.washandspin.com), Evans Mill Laundry located on Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest (www.evansmilllaundry.com) and Conyers Best Laundry located on Hwy 138 in Conyers (www.conyersbestlaundry.com).The founder and CEO, Yvette Morton Williams is a community advocate and is passionate about service. Her tenure in the Laundromat industry has provided extensive experience and knowledge which she shares with fellow Laundromat owners. She is also one of the Director-Elects of the Coin Laundry Association (CLA) which is the largest trade association dedicated to the self-service laundry industry.About the Laundromat Chain:First launched 10 years ago in Southwest Atlanta by the husband and wife team, Wade Williams and Yvette Morton Williams and has grown to open multiple locations throughout Metro Atlanta in just 10 years. The chain features modern spacious facilities with air-conditioning, free Wi-Fi and cutting edge technology. Learn more about each location by visiting their respective websites. Contact Information Our Best Laundry

Yvette Morton Williams

678-390-2681



conyersbestlaundry.com



