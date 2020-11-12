iPOP Alum Madelaine Petsch Signs with High Profile Agency CAA

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch has signed with mega agent CAA.

Los Angeles, CA, November 12, 2020 --(



Madelaine’s new presentation should come as no surprise with the actress’s star on the rise ever since landing the role of Cheryl Blossom on the CW’s hit show. In the last few months Madelaine launched a line of athleisure with Kate Hudson’s brand Fabletics. She also launched her own line of sunglasses with Privé Revaux. Madelaine’s recent business ventures has been a great success for the actress as she continues to branch out on new opportunities.



The Riverdale star has also continued to grow her Youtube following, sharing her life and health tips. With over 5.8 million followers on the platform, Madelaine’s reach to a ranging audience continues to grow. The star recently returned to set for the CW show as they finish up episodes for season 5 of the hit series. In between quarantine, Madelaine joined alongside her co-stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes for a joint TikTok account.



With her growing following and recent projects, Madelaine’s change in representation signals continued opportunities that may be on the horizon.



Petsch remains managed by Mosaic and lawyered at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.



Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. She currently stars as Cheryl Blossom on the acclaimed CW series "Riverdale."



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



