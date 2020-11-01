PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Ransomware Prevention and Crackdown


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Ransomware Prevention and Crackdown: Long-Term Solution and Defense Tactics. This event is scheduled on November 13, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET.

Jersey City, NJ, November 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Event Synopsis:

In this live Webcast, seasoned data security experts Alex Fagioli (Tectrade) and Melissa Krasnow (VLP Law Group) will provide you with an in-depth discussion of the most pressing cybersecurity issues concerning ransomware. Discover why companies need to rethink their current approaches and give priority to building efficient recovery systems. Speakers will highlight the best preparation and recovery strategies that cybersecurity leaders can apply within their organization.

Ransomware remains a pervasive threat to businesses throughout many industries. As this type of cyberattack continues to increase and become more sophisticated, companies grapple to seek new and effective ways to protect their security systems. Putting preventive measures in place is good; however, organizations should go beyond just prevention.

With the growing inevitability of ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity threats, companies are called to put more focus and emphasis on crisis preparation. Robust data back-up and recovery strategy should be developed and synchronized with the company’s overall business continuity plan to ensure that operations will be able to resume in the quickest possible time in cases of attacks.

This live webcast will discuss the following:

Ransomware Attacks: Key Takeaways from Recent Trends
Top Cybersecurity Issues
Why Prevention Is Not Enough
Best Prevention and Recovery Strategies
What to Look for in a Data Protection Solution

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Alex Fagioli
Chief Executive Officer
Tectrade – a CSI Group Company

Melissa Krasnow
Partner
VLP Law Group

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/ransomware-prevention-and-crackdown/

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org

