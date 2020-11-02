Press Releases Richard Lawson Studios Press Release

Receive press releases from Richard Lawson Studios: By Email RSS Feeds: Award Winning Casting Director Kim Coleman Joins the Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series

Los Angeles, CA, November 02, 2020 --(



Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) ​was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. ​RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.



Kim Coleman​ is a Los Angeles-based Casting Director known for her work in film and television. She received an ​Emmy​ nomination for her casting work on the acclaimed Emmy-nominated television show, ​American Crime ​(ABC) created by ​John Ridley.​ Some of her past television credits are ​Dear WhitePeople​,​ She’sGottaHaveIt!​(Netflix), S​ nowfall​(FX)pilot,​ TheGoodDoctor​(ABC) pilot and season 1, ​Greenleaf ​(OWN), T​he Haves and The Have Nots​ (OWN), ​Survivor’s Remorse ​(Starz), and ​If Loving You Is Wrong​ (OWN). Her latest television work includes series, ​Lovecraft Country (HBO), ​The Good Lord Bird ​(Showtime), ​Genius: Aretha ​(Nat Geo), ​The Upshaws​, ​Dad Stop Embarrassing Me​ (Netflix), ​Run The World​ (Starz), ​Delilah​ (OWN), ​Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker​, ​Family Reunion​ (Netflix), ​Heels​ (Starz) and ​Woke​ (Hulu), ​Sistas​, Ruthless ​(BET+), ​Young Dylan ​(Nickelodeon), W​ u-Tang: An American Saga​ (Hulu).



She has received 3​ Artios Awards​ from ​The Casting Society of America​ (CSA) for excellence in casting for her work on the feature films ​Dope,​ ​Dear White People​, and most recently, ​Spike Lee​’s Oscar-winning film, ​BlacKkKlansman​. Her most recent feature films include ​Da 5 Bloods​ (Netflix), Space Jam 2​ (Warner Bros.), ​I Wanna Dance With Somebody​, ​Shooting Stars ​(Universal), Fatherhood ​(Sony), ​Harriet ​(Focus Features), L​ ittle​ (Universal), and ​Night School​ (Universal). She also casts all television and feature films for the prolific writer, producer, director, ​Tyler Perry​.



Kim is a CSA member, an active member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, a member of the Television Academy, and the Casting Directors Branch Executive Committee, as well as the Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee.



Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: ​rlskimcoleman.eventbrite.com



For Further Information: registration@richardlawsonstudios.com Phone (US): 818-793-8767

@RL_Studios @RL_Studios facebook.com/richardlawsonstudios www.richardlawsonstudios.com Los Angeles, CA, November 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On November 14th, Master Teacher ​Richard Lawson​ will be joined by award winning Casting Director ​Kim Coleman​. Twenty actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions assessed and redirected by ​Mr. Lawson​ and ​Ms. Coleman​. ​​Classes take place ​Saturday mornings at ​10 AM PST​ via ​Zoom.Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) ​was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. ​RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.Kim Coleman​ is a Los Angeles-based Casting Director known for her work in film and television. She received an ​Emmy​ nomination for her casting work on the acclaimed Emmy-nominated television show, ​American Crime ​(ABC) created by ​John Ridley.​ Some of her past television credits are ​Dear WhitePeople​,​ She’sGottaHaveIt!​(Netflix), S​ nowfall​(FX)pilot,​ TheGoodDoctor​(ABC) pilot and season 1, ​Greenleaf ​(OWN), T​he Haves and The Have Nots​ (OWN), ​Survivor’s Remorse ​(Starz), and ​If Loving You Is Wrong​ (OWN). Her latest television work includes series, ​Lovecraft Country (HBO), ​The Good Lord Bird ​(Showtime), ​Genius: Aretha ​(Nat Geo), ​The Upshaws​, ​Dad Stop Embarrassing Me​ (Netflix), ​Run The World​ (Starz), ​Delilah​ (OWN), ​Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker​, ​Family Reunion​ (Netflix), ​Heels​ (Starz) and ​Woke​ (Hulu), ​Sistas​, Ruthless ​(BET+), ​Young Dylan ​(Nickelodeon), W​ u-Tang: An American Saga​ (Hulu).She has received 3​ Artios Awards​ from ​The Casting Society of America​ (CSA) for excellence in casting for her work on the feature films ​Dope,​ ​Dear White People​, and most recently, ​Spike Lee​’s Oscar-winning film, ​BlacKkKlansman​. Her most recent feature films include ​Da 5 Bloods​ (Netflix), Space Jam 2​ (Warner Bros.), ​I Wanna Dance With Somebody​, ​Shooting Stars ​(Universal), Fatherhood ​(Sony), ​Harriet ​(Focus Features), L​ ittle​ (Universal), and ​Night School​ (Universal). She also casts all television and feature films for the prolific writer, producer, director, ​Tyler Perry​.Kim is a CSA member, an active member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, a member of the Television Academy, and the Casting Directors Branch Executive Committee, as well as the Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee.Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: ​rlskimcoleman.eventbrite.comFor Further Information: registration@richardlawsonstudios.com Phone (US): 818-793-8767@RL_Studios @RL_Studios facebook.com/richardlawsonstudios www.richardlawsonstudios.com Contact Information Richard Lawson Studios

Lindsay Hopper

(323) 387-3737



https://studio.richardlawson.net/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Richard Lawson Studios