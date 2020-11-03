Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd , Grace Care Press Release

Grace Care Home Care Celebrates Relocation of Kolkata Office with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Providing Home Care Services

In Home Care Leader, Grace Care, hosted a Grand Re-Opening Event on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 for providing home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas.

Houston, TX, November 03, 2020 --(



“At our grand re-opening, we shared our passion to provide the highest quality of care to older adults within the community; I am excited to share the unique and innovative programs offered by Grace Care Home Care Services as a resource for the seniors in Kolkata and the surrounding area,” said Mr.G.C.Gupta, Director GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd. “At Grace Care, our mission is helping your loved ones live independently and change the way the world ages through distinct offerings such as Urgent Care, Basic Care, Specialist Care, Palliative Care, Rehab Care and Chronic Care in-home,” said Mrs.Sangita Agarwal.



This service is provided by trained caregivers at no additional cost to the clients. Grace Care Home Care is very selective in terms of screening and hiring caregiver applicants. Background checks, reference checks and work authorization are all completed along with a proprietary Caregiver Personality Screening. The screening is used to verify applicants’ suitability for a caregiving career by assessing traits such as honesty, kindness, and conscientiousness. Grace Care view each client as if its their own parent and spend time matching the client with the best skilled caregiver for their needs and personality. Grace Care Home Care provides hourly and live-in services, allowing seniors to remain safely in their homes. Having an experienced and professional caregiver in the home of the client also provides family members respite and peace of mind. Caregivers utilize a holistic approach to aging, encouraging independence and engaging clients in physical, mental and social activities, in addition to assisting with meal preparation, personal hygiene, bathing, medication reminders, transportation and more.



Mr.Saikat Kundu further said that, “At Grace Care we strongly believe that the Interim Guidance of World Health Organization (WHO) on Home care for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and management of their contacts issued on 12th August 2020 should be followed. We are well equipped to provide all the necessary medical equipment’s such as Oxygen Concentrator, Bi-Pap, C-Pap, Humidifier, Hospital Bed, Portable Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, sanitizer and PPE.”



Grace Care Home Care staff is available 24/7 to provide experienced, trustworthy caregivers to help with all home care needs for seniors: transportation, healthy meal preparation, companionship, socialization, activities, personal care, medication reminders and dementia care services. Grace Care Home Care serves the entire West Bengal Area for e.g Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Chandanagar, Siliguri, Bankura, Burdwan, Cooch Behar, Bandel and surrounding communities. Call us at, +91 98300 67018 , +91 99329 54382 ,+919339118979, or visit www.gracecare.co.in to learn more about the company’s superior in-home care services and schedule a free in-home assessment.



About GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd

Supriyo Ghosh

+919836772966



www.gracecare.co.in

Business Development Manager



