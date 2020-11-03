Press Releases Pizazz Rents & Events Press Release

Receive press releases from Pizazz Rents & Events: By Email RSS Feeds: Pizazz Rents & Events Expands Party and Event Services, Plans Celebration on Dec. 1 to Mark 30 Years in Bullhead City, Arizona

Ribbon cutting and open house starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, offers refreshments, goodie bags and free drawing for a variety of prizes from Pizazz Partners businesses.

Bullhead City, AZ, November 03, 2020 --(



“We truly are your Party Central for events large and small,” said Cindy Corral of Pizazz Rents & Events. “We opened as Party Pizazz on Dec. 1, 1990, and we’re excited to be expanding our services as we plan a ribbon cutting and open house to commemorate 30 years of doing business in Bullhead City, Arizona, and the tri-state area.”



Pizazz Rents & Events offers a variety of party rentals – tables, chairs, tableware, linens, chafers, gazebos, pipe-and-drape backdrops and booths – along with tuxedo rentals, balloons and helium. Corral is an expert at creating custom balloon designs, from backdrop walls to arches, columns and balloon bouquets. Pizazz Rents & Events has everything needed to turn an empty space into a trade show or banquet room and prices are always affordable. The "Gallery" page at pizazzrentsandevents.com offers photos of several of Corral's recent creations and the "Party Rentals List" page offers a detailed price list.



Six partner businesses have teamed up with Corral to offer an assortment of wedding, party and event services. Pizazz Partners include: Colorado River Events & Weddings, offering professional photography and video, sound systems, invitations, websites and an ordained minister (www.crewaznv.com); Drifting Bistro, with 30+ years’ experience in award-winning catering, personal chef and food trailer services (driftingbistroaz.com); DJ Loke, skilled DJ, KJ and MC; The Event Station, providing custom themed décor, favors and event planning (myeventstation.com); Krazy K’s Party Rentals, with a large selection of bounce houses and inflatable water slides (krazypartyrentals.com); and Pixie Dust Treats and Crafts, baking up award-winning sweet treats and made-to-order cakes for weddings, birthdays and special occasions.



Pizazz Rents & Events will celebrate 30 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. The public is invited for refreshments, goodie bags and a free drawing for a selection of valuable prizes, including a free family photo shoot, free bounce house rental, a catered dinner for four and more.



Call Pizazz Rents & Events at (928) 763-4060 or visit pizazzrentsandevents.com for a complete list of party services and rentals. Pizazz Rents & Events is located at 996 Marina Blvd. at the corner of Lakeside Dr., Bullhead City, AZ 86442. Bullhead City, AZ, November 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Everything needed for parties and special events throughout the region can now be found in a single Bullhead City location. Pizazz Rents & Events, which will celebrate 30 years in business on Dec. 1, recently added six partners to offer a wide variety of party, wedding and event services in a single location.“We truly are your Party Central for events large and small,” said Cindy Corral of Pizazz Rents & Events. “We opened as Party Pizazz on Dec. 1, 1990, and we’re excited to be expanding our services as we plan a ribbon cutting and open house to commemorate 30 years of doing business in Bullhead City, Arizona, and the tri-state area.”Pizazz Rents & Events offers a variety of party rentals – tables, chairs, tableware, linens, chafers, gazebos, pipe-and-drape backdrops and booths – along with tuxedo rentals, balloons and helium. Corral is an expert at creating custom balloon designs, from backdrop walls to arches, columns and balloon bouquets. Pizazz Rents & Events has everything needed to turn an empty space into a trade show or banquet room and prices are always affordable. The "Gallery" page at pizazzrentsandevents.com offers photos of several of Corral's recent creations and the "Party Rentals List" page offers a detailed price list.Six partner businesses have teamed up with Corral to offer an assortment of wedding, party and event services. Pizazz Partners include: Colorado River Events & Weddings, offering professional photography and video, sound systems, invitations, websites and an ordained minister (www.crewaznv.com); Drifting Bistro, with 30+ years’ experience in award-winning catering, personal chef and food trailer services (driftingbistroaz.com); DJ Loke, skilled DJ, KJ and MC; The Event Station, providing custom themed décor, favors and event planning (myeventstation.com); Krazy K’s Party Rentals, with a large selection of bounce houses and inflatable water slides (krazypartyrentals.com); and Pixie Dust Treats and Crafts, baking up award-winning sweet treats and made-to-order cakes for weddings, birthdays and special occasions.Pizazz Rents & Events will celebrate 30 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. The public is invited for refreshments, goodie bags and a free drawing for a selection of valuable prizes, including a free family photo shoot, free bounce house rental, a catered dinner for four and more.Call Pizazz Rents & Events at (928) 763-4060 or visit pizazzrentsandevents.com for a complete list of party services and rentals. Pizazz Rents & Events is located at 996 Marina Blvd. at the corner of Lakeside Dr., Bullhead City, AZ 86442. Contact Information Pizazz Rents & Events LLC

Cindy Corral

928-763-4060



pizazzrentsandevents.com

Alternate emails: pizazzrentsandevents@gmail.com

crewaznv@gmail.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pizazz Rents & Events