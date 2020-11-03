WSI Wins Top Agency Award at 2020 WMA Awards

Press Releases VIEWS Digital Marketing Press Release

Norristown, PA, November 03, 2020 --(



The award categories of the 13 individual winning websites that WSI network took home at the 2020 WMA Awards, included one for Best Home Building Website, one for Best Political Website, seven Outstanding Website WebAwards (including VIEWS Digital Marketing for their work on ChooseDelaware.com), and four Standard of Excellence WebAwards.



WebAward 2020 Outstanding Website Winner Icon | 2020 WMA Awards | VIEWS Digital Marketing



“This confirms to us the ongoing and exciting responsibility to continuously raise the bar and set new standards for our clients,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “We would never have been able to achieve this recognition without the tremendous support and close teamwork of our Consultants, agencies, suppliers, partners, employees, and customers. It’s time to say a big ‘Thank You and cheers’ to the incredible WSI team.”



The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 and has produced the WebAward Competition since 2003, recognizing excellence for internet marketing and website development. Over 96 different industry categories are submitted and judged by the WMA. WSI, a long term award winner, exceled in both of the 2019 and 2018 WebAwards, outpacing competitors by winning 15 and 10 awards, respectively. With the 2020 WMA Awards, WSI has notched two Top Agency awards, 6 Outstanding Development awards, and over 115 individual WMA Awards since first entering the competition in 2007.



About VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency



Nancy Vinkler

610-650-0227



https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com



