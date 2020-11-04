Senior Military Figures from Europe to Present at the Virtual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: The 100th Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force are one of the many organisations from Europe presenting at the virtual event in December.

London, United Kingdom, November 04, 2020 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group’s 21st annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place virtually on the 1st-2nd December 2020, will feature an exclusive briefing from Colonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100th Air Refuelling Wing. Delegates will hear how they provide critical in-flight refuelling to the US and allied aircraft, ensure vital lifesaving aeromedical evacuation support throughout multiple areas of responsibilities, and offer flexible airlift capabilities.



Colonel Troy Pananon is set to present on "The Bloody 100th: Extending Operation Capability Through AAR," which will cover:



• Vision and mission: extending deterrence and reach through projected airpower in the European and African theatres of operation

• Forging partnerships and developing interoperability within the European AOR

• Aerial refuelling to support C2, rapid deployment and aeromedical evacuation

• Enduring objectives: maintaining readiness and building lethality in a global strategic environment



All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr8



This year’s agenda will include more updates from Europe including:



• Management of the Emergency Covid-19 in Italy – Presented by Colonel Luca Tonello, Joint Coordination Cell Chief, Emergency Covid 19 - Technical board at the Civil Protection Department - Airlift support, Italian Air Force

• Generating and Sustaining Capability Through No.2 Groups Air Mobility Element – Presented by Group Captain Doz James, Deputy Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force

• MRTT Unit Update – Presented by Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Royal Netherlands Air Force

• The Spanish Approach to Airlift Capabilities - Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Jose Ramon Garcia Paniagua, A400M Wing, Spanish Air Force



The two-day event will also include the following presenters: Airbus, Boeing, Brazilian Air Force, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre, Heavy Airlift Wing, Italian Air Force, MCCE, Mitiga Solutions, Royal Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Spanish Air Force, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution (SALIS), TLD Group, US Air Force, World Food Programme and more.



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr8



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

1st-2nd December 2020

Virtual Conference

Lead Sponsor: Airbus

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Boeing, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: eadt.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.military-airlift.com/pr8



