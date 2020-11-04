PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Santa's Dancing Elves Christmas Party Music


RayGun Network releases new Santa's Dancing Elves for the holiday season.

Nashville, TN, November 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- RayGun Network releases new Santa's Dancing Elves to kick-off the 2020 holiday season. The video shows six animated Santa Elves, dressed in plain white t-shirts, red pants and jingle hats, dancing to Christmas techno music.

Santa's Dancing Elves is over one hour of non-stop Christmas party dance music playable to TV, phone, laptop or streaming device.

The trailer for the Santa's Dancing Christmas Elves can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/ondemand/elfdance

The full length extended version is available on Vimeo On Demand (watchable on all mobile devices iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast). Santa's Dancing Elves is also available on Christmas TV, an OTT channel, viewable on streaming devices Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

RayGun Network is a privately held American media company.
Contact Information
RayGun
Vi Grey
866-389-2277
Contact
raygun.network

