New Santa's Dancing Elves Christmas Party Music

RayGun Network releases new Santa's Dancing Elves for the holiday season.

Santa's Dancing Elves is over one hour of non-stop Christmas party dance music playable to TV, phone, laptop or streaming device.



The trailer for the Santa's Dancing Christmas Elves can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/ondemand/elfdance



The full length extended version is available on Vimeo On Demand (watchable on all mobile devices iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast). Santa's Dancing Elves is also available on Christmas TV, an OTT channel, viewable on streaming devices Roku and Amazon Fire TV.



Vi Grey

866-389-2277



raygun.network



