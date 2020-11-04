70 Stranded Pets to be Reunited with Their Families in Australia

Press Releases Worldwide Animal Travel Press Release

Vancouver, Canada, November 04, 2020 --(



While COVID-19 has brought many hardships to our society, it’s been especially difficult to find a way to get these animals home safely. Unfortunately, many of these pets have been stuck in Vancouver since March as a result of many international flights being cancelled.



“My passion for animals is why I started this business, and it’s also the reason I want to do everything I can to help as many pets and their families as possible during this difficult time. It’s been exceptionally stressful for everyone, and I’m grateful to be able to help out some people and pets in need,” says Bruno Mansueto, founder of Worldwide Animal Travel.



Making this flight happen is no small feat - Worldwide Animal Travel has chartered an airplane that must be re-jigged to comfortably house the animals for the flight. Worldwide Animal Travel is grateful for the support of Jetpets, who will be helping when the animals land in Australia.



“Global relocation of family pets has become extremely challenging since the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline schedules have severely constricted and become quite unreliable with regular cancellations to their services. The requirements for correct veterinary process and documentation to meet Australia’s strict quarantine regulations to protect our biosecurity have been very important parts of the overall plan and we thank the Quarantine team for all their assistance along the way. Nothing is more pleasing for our team than a safe and happy family reunion, it’s what makes us tick and we look forward to multiple re-unions in late November,” says a representative of Jetpets.



About Worldwide Animal Travel



