Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Bachem Group Webinar on Cost-Efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology Announced

SMi Reports: Bachem Group to host an online webinar taking place on Thursday 26th November 2020 on Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology.

London, United Kingdom, November 04, 2020 --(



Bachem and Jitsubo CO., Ltd. recently announced the signature of an exclusive Licensing Agreement for Jitsubo’s Molecular Hiving™ Technology. Under the License agreement, Jitsubo will develop selected manufacturing processes using their Molecular Hiving™ Technology and transfer these processes to Bachem. Bachem will further optimize, scale up and produce for commercial applications.



You can find out more at: http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1



Molecular Hiving™ is a tag-assisted liquid-phase peptide synthesis technology developed by Professor Kazuhiro Chiba at Tokyo University of Technology and Agriculture. This technology uses a hydrophobic tag, which is applied in the same way as the resin for solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) processes. The same standard Fmoc amino acid derivatives as for SPPS are applied for assembling the peptide chain. However, all couplings and cleavages of the Fmoc protecting group are performed in solution allowing for fast reactions and direct in-process controls, e.g. by HPLC. Excess reagents as well as coupling and cleavage related by-products are solely removed by aqueous extractions. Therefore, intermediate isolation of the tag-bound peptide and excessive washing steps are not required for Molecular Hiving™ Technology.



In this webinar, the speaker will guide you through the individual steps for synthesis of peptides applying Molecular Hiving™ Technology. You will learn about the scalability and the substantial advantages of this technology regarding efficiency and towards greener manufacturing, as solvent consumption and material requirements are significantly reduced compared to conventional SPPS processes. Molecular Hiving™ also allows the synthesis of peptides without the use of solvents and reagents which are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR substances). This makes peptide products manufactured by this technology highly attractive for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.



Who Should Attend?

Scientists in Pharma, Biotech, Cosmetics industry, and Universities including:

• Research Scientists and Associates

• PostDocs and PhDs

• Scientific Advisors

• Directors of Research and Development

Other Professionals in the Life Sciences including Product Managers and Marketing Managers



This is a free one hour webinar to join. Register at http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1



Webinar: Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology

When: 26 November 2020, 9am GMT

More Details: http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, November 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce a free webinar led by Bachem Group on "Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology" taking place on 26th November 2020 at 9am GMT.Bachem and Jitsubo CO., Ltd. recently announced the signature of an exclusive Licensing Agreement for Jitsubo’s Molecular Hiving™ Technology. Under the License agreement, Jitsubo will develop selected manufacturing processes using their Molecular Hiving™ Technology and transfer these processes to Bachem. Bachem will further optimize, scale up and produce for commercial applications.You can find out more at: http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1Molecular Hiving™ is a tag-assisted liquid-phase peptide synthesis technology developed by Professor Kazuhiro Chiba at Tokyo University of Technology and Agriculture. This technology uses a hydrophobic tag, which is applied in the same way as the resin for solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) processes. The same standard Fmoc amino acid derivatives as for SPPS are applied for assembling the peptide chain. However, all couplings and cleavages of the Fmoc protecting group are performed in solution allowing for fast reactions and direct in-process controls, e.g. by HPLC. Excess reagents as well as coupling and cleavage related by-products are solely removed by aqueous extractions. Therefore, intermediate isolation of the tag-bound peptide and excessive washing steps are not required for Molecular Hiving™ Technology.In this webinar, the speaker will guide you through the individual steps for synthesis of peptides applying Molecular Hiving™ Technology. You will learn about the scalability and the substantial advantages of this technology regarding efficiency and towards greener manufacturing, as solvent consumption and material requirements are significantly reduced compared to conventional SPPS processes. Molecular Hiving™ also allows the synthesis of peptides without the use of solvents and reagents which are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR substances). This makes peptide products manufactured by this technology highly attractive for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.Who Should Attend?Scientists in Pharma, Biotech, Cosmetics industry, and Universities including:• Research Scientists and Associates• PostDocs and PhDs• Scientific Advisors• Directors of Research and DevelopmentOther Professionals in the Life Sciences including Product Managers and Marketing ManagersThis is a free one hour webinar to join. Register at http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1Webinar: Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ TechnologyWhen: 26 November 2020, 9am GMTMore Details: http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend