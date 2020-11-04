Vietnamese Consultant Joined World Communication Forum Association’s Global Executive Board

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

World Communication Forum Association (WCFA) recently expanded its Global Executive Board. Among the newly elected board members, Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, is the representative from Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, November 04, 2020 --(



The expanded Global Executive Board is tasked with leading the Association through the next exciting phase of its global and programmatic expansion, as most world economies begin to emerge from various levels of COVID-19 lockdowns. WCFA aims to create a platform for active discussions and exchanges focused on developing communications and its vital role in business, society and politics.



“I am delighted to be working with our new Board who are global leaders and experts in the areas of public relations, communications and education. I am confident that as we embark into a world and a global economy that are still finding their feet again, following months of lockdowns, we will bring the focus and professionalism our organization and our members require,” Association president Behar commented. “We, as a Global Executive Board, are committed to creating new and meaningful ways to engage our global members, their clients, and stakeholders using digital platforms that will keep us connected in the near-term between our annual gatherings in Davos, Switzerland. Tomorrow is already here,” said Behar.



WCFA is led by the well-known international PR Expert and author, Maxim Behar (Bulgaria), who takes on a fresh 3-year mandate as president. The new board boasts three Vice-Presidents: Solly Moeng (South Africa), Ganesh Chandrasekaran (India), and Jon-Hans Coetzer (Portugal). Newly accepted Board members are Nurul-Maria Ashiquin (Malaysia), Dr. Clāra Ly-Le (Vietnam), Mina Nazari (Iran), Professor Jacqueline Strayer (USA), Saurabh Uboweja (India) and Cesare Valli (Italy). Mumbai, India-based Yogesh Joshi will act as an external Controller on key Executive Board matters.



“With the on-going evolvement of new communications strategy, it is vital for us PR practitioners to come together and exchange our ideas to improve the way of doing business during and after the pandemic,” said Dr. Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications. "I’m delighted to be a part of WCFA’s Executive Board to bring PR practitioners, especially from the Southeast Asia region, closer to any other part of the world, exchange experience, ideas and best practices."



Dr. Ly-Le is the head of EloQ Communications, where she has successfully lead the team to tackle the challenges faced by PR and communications, and to produce helpful commentary, advice and best-practice guidance for PR professionals. EloQ Communications is a member of the Public Relations and Communications Association Southeast Asia (PRCA SEA), the GlobalCom Public Relations Network (GCPR) and Public Relations Network (PRN), with a profound understanding of the global PR landscape, with experience supporting a diversified clientele on a regional scale.



About World Communication Forum

The World Communication Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, and four years later, the Association was registered in the same place. The main aim of WCFA is to create a platform for active discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications and its key role in business, society and politics. Every year, the forum gathers the most prominent representatives of the communication sector, who exchange experience and ideas and shape the future prospects for global communications. In 2020 WCFA organized The Global Communications Summit on platform Zoom gathering top communications experts from more than 30 countries. As a results Tenets for ethical Communications has been signed by 135 experts from 36 countries.



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.



EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility, above all.



Duy Ly

+84 28 39251559





