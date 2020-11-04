Press Releases Buff City Soap - Celina Press Release

Receive press releases from Buff City Soap - Celina: By Email RSS Feeds: Buff City Soap Celina to Open Soon on the Square

Celina Residents, Ryan and Natalie Imhoff, announce the opening of Buff City Soap Celina, a franchise offering hand-crafted, plant-based soaps and skincare products in Downtown Celina.

Celina, TX, November 04, 2020 --(



Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap’s mission is to create handmade products that are free of harsh chemicals and preservatives but full of plant-based ingredients that make your body happy.



Buff City Soap’s products are created fresh daily in the soap makery of each store. At any given time, you may find one of their soap makers creating soap bars, bath bombs, shower oils, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. All products are made out in the open so that customers can watch the process from start to finish. Guests can even join in the fun by selecting their own scents, colors, and ingredients to create their own unique product.



“We will also be hosting Bath Bomb Birthday Parties, Ladies Nights, Team Building Events, and Soap Making Classes once we open our doors,” says Natalie Imhoff.



Buff City Soap Celina will officially be open on November 12, 2020, on the Square in Downtown Celina.



To learn more, please visit Buff City Soap at BuffCitySoap.com.



About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 12 states and 40+ stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings. For more information visit the Buff City Soap website.



Source: Buff City Soap



Media Contact:

Company: Buff City Soap - Celina

Address: 308 W Walnut Street, Celina, Texas 75009 USA

Phone: 469-202-3151

Email: Natalie.imhoff@buffcitysoap.com Celina, TX, November 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Downtown Celina is such a unique and charming square,” remarked Natalie Imhoff, Co-Founder of Buff City Soap. "We are thrilled to put down roots for our family in this community. There is no better place to open a new business, and we are excited to share our plant-based soap line just in time for the holidays."Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap’s mission is to create handmade products that are free of harsh chemicals and preservatives but full of plant-based ingredients that make your body happy.Buff City Soap’s products are created fresh daily in the soap makery of each store. At any given time, you may find one of their soap makers creating soap bars, bath bombs, shower oils, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. All products are made out in the open so that customers can watch the process from start to finish. Guests can even join in the fun by selecting their own scents, colors, and ingredients to create their own unique product.“We will also be hosting Bath Bomb Birthday Parties, Ladies Nights, Team Building Events, and Soap Making Classes once we open our doors,” says Natalie Imhoff.Buff City Soap Celina will officially be open on November 12, 2020, on the Square in Downtown Celina.To learn more, please visit Buff City Soap at BuffCitySoap.com.About Buff City SoapFounded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 12 states and 40+ stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings. For more information visit the Buff City Soap website.Source: Buff City SoapMedia Contact:Company: Buff City Soap - CelinaAddress: 308 W Walnut Street, Celina, Texas 75009 USAPhone: 469-202-3151Email: Natalie.imhoff@buffcitysoap.com Contact Information Buff City Soap - Celina

Natalie Imhoff

469-202-3151





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Buff City Soap - Celina