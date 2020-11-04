Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Redcat RC Press Release

Receive press releases from Redcat RC: By Email RSS Feeds: Redcat Releases a Fully Functional Hopping Radio Control Lowrider, the SixtyFour

Phoenix, AZ, November 04, 2020 --(



The Redcat SixtyFour hopping lowrider captures the 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS in a classic, highly-detailed, fully-functioning 1:10 scale Radio Control Car.



According to Redcat, they’ve designed the SixtyFour from the ground up with the lowrider, auto enthusiast and R/C scaler communities in mind.



The attention to detail is truly stunning. The stunning details of the full size 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS have been re-created with scale accuracy. The Impala SS badging can be found on both the exterior, and interior of this beautiful vehicle. Twenty three individual injection molded parts are used to create the body’s chrome accessories. Optional LED lights are available for night time cruising. Clear windows feature high quality chrome foil trim to complete the ultra-realistic appearance. The attention to detail continues below the body, with the realistic looking chassis frame, 14” scale wheels, whitewall tires, faux transmission and functional solid rear axle with removable differential cover.



Redcat says the SixtyFour is designed for slow cruising and performing tricks that you can only do with special hydraulically actuated suspensions. Using specialty servos and precision weight bias, it replicates the driving style and overall look of a full sized lowrider / hopper.



The Redcat SixtyFour includes the new LR6X six channel 2.4GHz radio system designed with lowrider style switches adding to the authentic look and feel of the vehicle. This radio has been fitted specifically for use with RC lowriders and includes many buttons, levers and switches to drive the SixtyFour, as well as perform realistic hopping & lowrider tricks. The radio includes individual switches for each of the 3 height adjustment servos, momentary switches for raising either the front or rear to max ride height / hopping and momentary buttons for lowering either the front or rear to minimum ride height. The levers and switches are similar to those found on an authentic full sized hopper control unit. This allows the SixtyFour driver to experience what it’s like to actually operate a full size hydraulically controlled hopping lowrider.



Specifications:

SixtyFour: Fully Functional Hopping Lowrider

Body: Officially Licensed 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS w/ 23 Individual Chrome Plated Molded Parts

Motor/ESC: Brushed Motor & ESC

Servos: 4 total. 25KG Rear Axle Servos (2pcs), High Speed REEFS RC Hopping Servo (1pc), Steering Servo (1pc)

Radio: LR6X 6 Channel 2.4GHz Computer Radio System

Chassis: Specially Designed Hopping Chassis w/ Detailed Undercarriage

Drive System: 2-Wheel-Drive

Transmission: Single Speed

Suspension: Solid Rear Axle and Independent Front Suspension

Wheels: 14 Inch Chrome Spoke Wheels

Tires: Authentic White Wall Tires

Battery and Charger: Included 7.2V 3800mAh Ni-Mh Battery Pack and USB Charger

Patent pending front suspension hopping mechanism



Needed to complete:

AA Batteries for Transmitter

Minor Assembly on Body Details



Available November, 2020

Price $599.99



For more information, visit: http://www.rclowriders.com.



Chevrolet, Impala, all related Emblems, and vehicle body designs are General Motors Trademarks used under license to Redcat Racing.



About Redcat Racing

Established in 2005, Redcat Racing (www.redcatracing.com) has become a premiere name for Fast - Affordable - Fun ready to run, electric, gas and nitro powered remote controlled surface vehicles. All Redcat Racing vehicles come fully assembled and ready to run right out of the box making it simple for anyone to get started in the R/C hobby. Redcat Racing has a complete line of parts and accessories as well as a wide selection of vehicle sizes ranging from 1/24 scale to 1/5 scale, ensuring that there is a Fast-Affordable-Fun vehicle for everyone. Visit www.redcatracing.com for more information and to find a dealer near you.



Follow Redcat Racing on:

rclowriders.com

redcatracing.com

facebook.com/RedcatRacing

Instagram.com/rclowriders

youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing

twitter.com/RedcatRacing

linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



