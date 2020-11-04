Fishman & Associates Hires Rachel Marchetti as Design Consultant

Press Releases Fishman and Associates Press Release

Venice, FL, November 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rachel Marchetti has joined Fishman & Associates as a Food Service Design Consultant. Her professional background includes project management in support of the kitchen equipment and design needs of diverse clients including churches, restaurants, country clubs, and bars. Rachel worked previously as a Project Coordinator for Caspers Foodservice Design with offices in Tampa and Orlando. She also has experience in merchandise management with Bass Pro Shops and Joann Stores.Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company has supported more than 350 senior living projects in 25 states. Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.

