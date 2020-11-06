Press Releases Ahava Marketing Press Release

Receive press releases from Ahava Marketing: By Email RSS Feeds: Ahava Marketing, Introduces a 5-Question Assessment for Small Businesses to Understand Their Marketing Needs with Instant Recommendations

Ahava Marketing, an Agency Catering to the Small Business Sector – Powered by Digital Technology, Creative Design, and Data Analytics.

Houston, TX, November 06, 2020 --(



Team Ahava started their journey on early January 2020 with a very unique view in mind; service the small business sector at the local level in Space City, Houston. Ahava considers themselves a team of thinkers, creatores, makers, serious about building platforms and experiences that transforms brands to grow.



Many times, a small business, a mom and pop shop is not able to identify what marketing efforts are needed to thrive in today's business world. Ahava created a quick assessment that helps the small business sector identify exactly what they need with small business budget in mind. This assessment was designed through a carefully-tailored algorithm that it promises to bring great value to the small business sector. Any business can easily go to Ahava's website and click on Get Started to start their free assessment, plus Team Ahava offers a one-on-one free consultation to guide the small retailers and business owners to the right path and help them thrive in the middle of a pandemic and among the hundreds of competitors in the market.



Why Ahava services the small business sector?

Well, Ahava identifies that for every dollar spent in a small business, $0.67 stays in the local community. $0.44 goes to the small business owner and employee wages and $0.23 gets reinvested in other local businesses. Plus, for every $1 spent at a small business creates on average, an additional $0.50 in economic impacts for the local community.



Inspire + Define is what Ahava is all about



Inspire



The value of a brand will inspire loyalty among consumers. At Ahava, we know it's no longer about buying a good or service, it's about portraying a brand to sell stories, relations, and magic, that's how inspiration positions a brand no matter the size of the company.



Define



The purpose of a brand will define its meaning among consumers. Ahava defines what a brand stands for, its core values, its tone of voice, its overall image and we then communicate it to consumers in those very terms. Houston, TX, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ahava Marketing is part agency and part consultancy expert but entirely digital. It solves the daily digital challenges and create one-of-a-kind customer experiences through design, strategy, and research. Ahava Marketing is said to be an agency powered by digital technology, creative design, and data analytics.Team Ahava started their journey on early January 2020 with a very unique view in mind; service the small business sector at the local level in Space City, Houston. Ahava considers themselves a team of thinkers, creatores, makers, serious about building platforms and experiences that transforms brands to grow.Many times, a small business, a mom and pop shop is not able to identify what marketing efforts are needed to thrive in today's business world. Ahava created a quick assessment that helps the small business sector identify exactly what they need with small business budget in mind. This assessment was designed through a carefully-tailored algorithm that it promises to bring great value to the small business sector. Any business can easily go to Ahava's website and click on Get Started to start their free assessment, plus Team Ahava offers a one-on-one free consultation to guide the small retailers and business owners to the right path and help them thrive in the middle of a pandemic and among the hundreds of competitors in the market.Why Ahava services the small business sector?Well, Ahava identifies that for every dollar spent in a small business, $0.67 stays in the local community. $0.44 goes to the small business owner and employee wages and $0.23 gets reinvested in other local businesses. Plus, for every $1 spent at a small business creates on average, an additional $0.50 in economic impacts for the local community.Inspire + Define is what Ahava is all aboutInspireThe value of a brand will inspire loyalty among consumers. At Ahava, we know it's no longer about buying a good or service, it's about portraying a brand to sell stories, relations, and magic, that's how inspiration positions a brand no matter the size of the company.DefineThe purpose of a brand will define its meaning among consumers. Ahava defines what a brand stands for, its core values, its tone of voice, its overall image and we then communicate it to consumers in those very terms. Contact Information Ahava Marketing

Karen Soni

1-800-278-4829



https://ahavamarketing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ahava Marketing