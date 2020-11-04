Shift/Co, a Business Growth Platform for Conscious Entrepreneurs, Partners with Sounds True to Bring Spiritual Transformation Tools to Conscious Business Leaders

Two conscious companies, Shift/Co and Sounds True, have joined together to create a unique partnership specially designed to unlock human potential and provide conscious entrepreneurs with the tools they need to accelerate the growth of their brand.

Dallas, TX, November 04, 2020 --(



The partnership allows members of Shift/Co to purchase spiritual transformational materials at a 20% discount. In addition Sounds True will make a matching 20% donation to the Sounds True Foundation to celebrate the power of conscious entrepreneurship.



The dynamic partnership is part of both company’s commitment to conscious business practices, spiritual transformation and purposeful collaboration.



“We partnered with Shift/Co because we were inspired by their vision and devotion to serve conscious entrepreneurs in building businesses that will make the world better,” said Tami Simon, Founder and Publisher of Sounds True.



Shift/Co’s platform offers conscious entrepreneurs powerful business growth training and coaching. The partnership with Sounds True will bring spiritual transformation tools to entrepreneurs seeking to making a bigger impact.



Terri Maxwell, Founder and CEO of Shift/Co stated, "This partnership will ensure Shift/Co members receive the benefit of Sounds True’s transformational tools AND allow us to support the Sounds True Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization designed to bring transformational education to communities in need, including survivors of violence, at-risk youth, prisoners, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those in developing countries."



For more information on how Sounds True will benefit global conscious entrepreneurs, attend an upcoming Shift/Co virtual event by visiting



About Shift/Co: Shift/Co™ is THE business growth platform for entrepreneurs who want to make the world better. Shift/Co equips members with the skills, resources and connections to make a difference and build a thriving business. The platform was created by seasoned conscious entrepreneurs with decades of experience building conscious companies. Members of Shift/Co collaborate to elevate the very nature of business and shift society through conscious values. Shift/Co’s vision is to “elevate business to shift humanity."



