GoWithFlow Launches Workshop to Kick Off Corporate Sustainable Mobility Planning

Facilitated Half-Day Consultation to Create Goals and Identify Clear Next Steps; Collaborative Approach to Building a Roadmap Toward Fleet Transition and Energy Management.

Matosinhos, Portugal, November 05, 2020



Sustainability at the corporate level is a must-have in today’s climate-conscious world, and not just to reduce air pollution. Fully two-thirds of workers cited sustainability as a “need to have” in the workplace, and those who viewed their employer as a leader in sustainable practices were happier (81 percent vs. 51 percent), more productive (81 percent vs. 51 percent) and more loyal (82 percent vs. 48 percent) than employees who felt their company was lagging, according to the HP Worker Sustainability Survey Global Insights Report (April 2019).



“The path toward sustainable mobility sounds easy enough — you just swap out your existing gas- or diesel-powered vehicles with zero-emission electrics or lower-emission hybrids,” said Jane Hoffer, Flow CEO. “But mobility transverses your entire company, from how products and services are made and delivered, to something as basic as how you and your employees get to and from work.”



In addition to employee attraction and retention, there is a clear cost advantage to transitioning a fleet away from internal-combustion engines. For example, among the more than 4,500 vehicles managed through Flow’s customer programs over the past 12 months, companies saved an average of 225€ per year per vehicle in basic lease, fuel and maintenance costs when they integrated their fleet with a mix of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids where it made sense.



Using Design Thinking methodologies, the Flow Sustainable Mobility Planning Workshop will bring together a team that includes representatives from human resources, finance, facilities, fleet management and sales and customer service. The group will then use rapid-fire question-based exercises to identify organizational priorities, define success metrics and create an initial timeline toward execution.



“With a strategic plan, companies can achieve cost savings with sustainable mobility while also creating additional benefits like employee satisfaction and desirability and improved partner and customer relationships by aligning common interests and goals,” Hoffer said. “The true value of sustainable mobility lies in mapping out a flexible, strategic plan that will make the most of near-term changes while providing direction and goals for the future.”



For more information about Flow and the Sustainable Mobility Planning Workshop, email info@gowithflow.io.



About GoWithFlow

