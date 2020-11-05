Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: COVID-19: Border Security in a Pandemic is a Key Theme at Border Security 2021

SMi Group reports: Hear from international experts on their border response to COVID-19 at the 14th Annual Border Security virtual conference, next February.

London, United Kingdom, November 05, 2020 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that the Estonian Police and Border Guard Administration will be presenting at next year’s Border Security Conference, taking place virtually on the 10th-11th February 2020, on Spain's Border response to COVID-19.



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr3



Mr. Egert Belitsev, Head of Integrated Border Management Bureau, Estonian Police and Border Guard Administration will be briefing on "Estonian Police and Border Guard COVID-19 Response," which will cover:



• Overview of the Estonian response to the pandemic and the technical means to monitor travellers

• Measures taken to monitor the quarantine regime

• Changes to the structure of the Police and Border Guard and future modernization plans



In the broadest view, the Police and Border Guard Board's main functions are related to preserving law and order, investigating and preventing crimes and misdemeanours, guarding the border, rescue at sea, determining the grounds and status for people staying in Estonia, and issuing identity documents.



The two-day agenda features more dedication sessions on COVID-19: Border Security in a Pandemic. The presentations include:



• "Customs Enforcement Adaptation During COVID-19" presented by Mr. Samy Gardemeister, Director of Enforcement, Finnish Customs



• "BorderXpress Operation in Cyprus & Covid-19 Measures" presented by Mr. Yiannis Harpas, Senior Manager Operations Pafos International Aiport, Hermes Airports Ltd.



• "Czech Republic Response to COVID-19 and Working with Schengen" Presented by Mr. Jiri Celikovsky, Head of Unit for Coordination of Schengen Cooperation and Border Control, Department for Asylum and Migration Policy, Ministry of the Interior of the Czech Republic



• "Effect on the Spanish Border and Implications for Border Management and Security" presented by Dr. Enrique Belda, Deputy Director General of Communication and Information Systems for Security, Spanish Ministry of the Interior Administration



• "Combatting Fraud and Criminality During the COVID-19 Crisis: The US Experience" presented by Mr. Jason Thompson, Assistant Chief e3/Biometrics, United States Border Patrol



The brochure including the full programme details is available online at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr3



Border Security

Conference: 10th – 11th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific



For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr3



