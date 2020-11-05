Press Releases Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds: Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Hosts Inaugural Virtual Event

Online Member Event Sees 520 Session Views Over Five Hours

Lincoln, NE, November 05, 2020 --(



Member panel clockwise from top left:

Joey Larson, Providence Financial, Sioux Falls, SD

Craig Jones, Yennie & Jones Insurance, Pleasant Hill, MO

Angela Trimble, TrustPoint Services, Burlington, KS

Doug Meacham, MIAA, Lincoln, NE

Teresa Borer, Insurance Solutions, Omaha, NE

Janet Payne, TrustPoint Services, Burlington, KS



The five-hour event featured a live panel discussion with five members of MIAA’s Circle of Excellence group. Moderated by MIAA President and COO Doug Meacham, discussion topics centered around success drivers for 2021 and beyond, including staffing and culture, the role of technology, and creating new sources of clients and income.



Special guest, SIAA President Nick Pappajohn, shared his thoughts on the role of the national alliance, the industry, and what the future may hold for the independent agency channel.



“We were thrilled to host our first ever Principals Meeting, and our first network-wide virtual conference,” stated Meacham. “We designed the event specifically for our member agents as an online learning experience delivered by speakers with diverse areas of expertise. We truly couldn’t be more pleased with the level of participation and the success of the event.”



The mini conference featured a virtual trade show showcasing various services and benefits available to MIAA members including education, marketing services, company access, growing commercial lines, life and benefits, and excess & surplus lines and specialty markets.



About MIAA: Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) and one of its 48 regional master agencies. To learn more about MIAA, visit miaainsurance.com.



About SIAA: SIAA is the largest national alliance of independent insurance agents in the U.S. SIAA has signed 13% of all independent insurance agents nationally and generates hundreds of millions in new premium business annually. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.net.



Media Contact: Shanna Brien

SIAA

603-601-1242

shannab@siaa.net Lincoln, NE, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA), a leading network of independent insurance agencies across seven states, hosted its inaugural MIAA Principals Meeting as a virtual event on October 28, 2020. The meeting, attended by nearly 150 member agency principals and insurance company partners, offered multiple sessions covering the growing network’s performance and goals, member agency best practices, and carrier updates.Member panel clockwise from top left:Joey Larson, Providence Financial, Sioux Falls, SDCraig Jones, Yennie & Jones Insurance, Pleasant Hill, MOAngela Trimble, TrustPoint Services, Burlington, KSDoug Meacham, MIAA, Lincoln, NETeresa Borer, Insurance Solutions, Omaha, NEJanet Payne, TrustPoint Services, Burlington, KSThe five-hour event featured a live panel discussion with five members of MIAA’s Circle of Excellence group. Moderated by MIAA President and COO Doug Meacham, discussion topics centered around success drivers for 2021 and beyond, including staffing and culture, the role of technology, and creating new sources of clients and income.Special guest, SIAA President Nick Pappajohn, shared his thoughts on the role of the national alliance, the industry, and what the future may hold for the independent agency channel.“We were thrilled to host our first ever Principals Meeting, and our first network-wide virtual conference,” stated Meacham. “We designed the event specifically for our member agents as an online learning experience delivered by speakers with diverse areas of expertise. We truly couldn’t be more pleased with the level of participation and the success of the event.”The mini conference featured a virtual trade show showcasing various services and benefits available to MIAA members including education, marketing services, company access, growing commercial lines, life and benefits, and excess & surplus lines and specialty markets.About MIAA: Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) and one of its 48 regional master agencies. To learn more about MIAA, visit miaainsurance.com.About SIAA: SIAA is the largest national alliance of independent insurance agents in the U.S. SIAA has signed 13% of all independent insurance agents nationally and generates hundreds of millions in new premium business annually. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.net.Media Contact: Shanna BrienSIAA603-601-1242shannab@siaa.net Contact Information SIAA, Inc.

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



miaainsurance.com

catherinee@siaa.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance