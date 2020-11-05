PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Parts Life, Inc. is Proud to Announce Their New Office Location in Oklahoma Near Tinker Air Force Base


Midwest City, OK, November 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life, Inc. is proud to announce their expansion and new office location in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Located in the heart of the Tinker Business Industrial Park complex next to Tinker Air Force Base, the Parts Life, Inc. team looks forward to the continued opportunity to better serve the USAF and their customers in Oklahoma.

Address:
Parts Life, Inc.
2601 Liberty Parkway
Suite 90
Midwest City, OK 73110
Phone: 405 669 8810

About Parts Life, Inc.: Parts Life, Inc. is an alternate source supplier, manufacturer, and engineering service provider for replacement military asset parts affected by obsolescence and DMSMS issues. PLI's services focus on engineering and manufacturing solutions that address the strategic gap that exists between new military systems being introduced and the necessity of continued support of aging existing systems. Unique engineering and manufacturing solutions, such as ROPE (Rapid Obsolescence Planing & Execution) and 5R (Reverse Engineer, Remanufacture, Repair, Re-certify, Replicate) offer innovative customized solutions to address difficult part replacements. PLI is proud to support the military by serving the warfighter and U.S. Taxpayer. Learn more at www.partslifeinc.com.
Contact Information
Parts Life, Inc.
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
Contact
partslifeinc.com

