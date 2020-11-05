Parts Life, Inc. is Proud to Announce Their New Office Location in Oklahoma Near Tinker Air Force Base

Press Releases Parts Life, Inc. Press Release

Midwest City, OK, November 05, 2020 --(



Address:

Parts Life, Inc.

2601 Liberty Parkway

Suite 90

Midwest City, OK 73110

Phone: 405 669 8810



About Parts Life, Inc.: Parts Life, Inc. is an alternate source supplier, manufacturer, and engineering service provider for replacement military asset parts affected by obsolescence and DMSMS issues. PLI's services focus on engineering and manufacturing solutions that address the strategic gap that exists between new military systems being introduced and the necessity of continued support of aging existing systems. Unique engineering and manufacturing solutions, such as ROPE (Rapid Obsolescence Planing & Execution) and 5R (Reverse Engineer, Remanufacture, Repair, Re-certify, Replicate) offer innovative customized solutions to address difficult part replacements. PLI is proud to support the military by serving the warfighter and U.S. Taxpayer. Learn more at www.partslifeinc.com. Contact Information Parts Life, Inc.

Alicia Barrett

856-786-8675



partslifeinc.com



