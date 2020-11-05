Shift/Co, a Business Growth Community for Conscious Entrepreneurs, Partners with Resultsresourcing to Bring Freelance Talent Curation Tools to Conscious Business Leaders

Two conscious companies, Shift/Co and ResultsResourcing, have come together to create a unique partnership specially designed to find qualified contract talent and provide conscious entrepreneurs with the tools they need to accelerate the growth of their brands. The partnership allows the members of Shift/Co to receive a discount on Results Resourcing’s talent curation services.

The partnership gives Shift/Co members a discount on ResultsResourcing’s talent curation services. The dynamic partnership is part of both companies' commitment to conscious business practices and purposeful collaboration.



Elizabeth Eiss, CEO of ResultsResourcing said, “ResultsResourcing is delighted to partner with Shift/Co. Our joint commitment to conscious entrepreneurship is paramount. ResultsResourcing exists to empower the purpose of small and mid-sized businesses. We match organizations seeking to grow their businesses with vetted



Shift/Co’s platform offers conscious entrepreneurs powerful business growth training and coaching. Shift/Co’s partnership with ResultsResourcing will bring talent curation tools to entrepreneurs seeking to make a bigger impact.



Terri Maxwell, Founder and CEO of Shift/Co stated, “Outsourcing functions such as accounting, administration, social media and operations, is one of the most important steps a business can take in order to grow. ResultsResoucing is the best partner to help our members make this transition successfully.”



For more information on how Shift/Co benefits global conscious entrepreneurs, attend an upcoming Shift/Co virtual event by visiting



About Shift/Co: Shift/Co™ is THE business growth platform for entrepreneurs who want to make the world better. Shift/Co equips members with the skills, resources and connections to make a difference and build a thriving business. The platform was created by seasoned conscious entrepreneurs with decades of experience building conscious companies. Members of Shift/Co collaborate to elevate the very nature of business and shift society through conscious values. Shift/Co’s vision is to “elevate business to shift humanity."



