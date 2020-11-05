Press Releases LOGS Network Press Release

Receive press releases from LOGS Network: By Email RSS Feeds: The LOGS Network Announces Name Change, Simplifying Vendor Management Across 32 States and DC

The LOGS Network is excited to announce that effective January 1, 2021, in addition to common technology, operations and ownership, a majority of its members will have a common name: LOGS Legal Group LLP.

Bannockburn, IL, November 05, 2020 --(



Member firm Korde & Associates will continue to serve the New England region including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and member firm Janeway Law Firm will continue to serve Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.



"Over the last two years, LOGS Network has been working incrementally toward this legal structure simplification on behalf of our valued clients, and our firms," says Jason Shapiro, President of LOGS Network, "with this name change, it's easier than ever for clients to see the difference more than 40-years of experience and innovation can make across our comprehensive national footprint."



LOGS Legal Group LLP, along with Korde & Associates and Janeway Law Firm, serves 32 states and the District of Columbia supported by an experienced and tenured executive team. State-level managing attorneys, along with Jason Shapiro (President), Christopher Phillips (Managing Partner), Kay Schinker (Chief Operating Officer), Mark Carey (Chief Finance Officer), Jaqueline Comeau (Chief Compliance Officer), and Jamie Zelvin (General Counsel) will continue to lead and govern the most reliable, far-reaching, and comprehensive creditors' rights practice in the nation.



About LOGS Network

For nearly five decades, LOGS Network attorneys and operating professionals have represented the mortgage servicing and consumer credit industries, concentrating on the risk-sensitive areas of foreclosure, bankruptcy, eviction, title, litigation, and REO sales and management. LOGS built its reputation on the foundation of a unique, centrally managed network of attorneys, trustees, title personnel and collection staff that consistently performs at or above industry standards. For more information about LOGS Network, contact Jason Shapiro at (561) 302-4897. Bannockburn, IL, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As part of a client-focused strategic plan for their national network of law firms, LOGS Network is excited to announce that effective January 1, 2021, in addition to their common technology, operations and ownership, a majority of its members will have a common name: LOGS Legal Group LLP serving 23 jurisdictions of the 33 jurisdictions LOGS Network serves.Member firm Korde & Associates will continue to serve the New England region including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and member firm Janeway Law Firm will continue to serve Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Washington."Over the last two years, LOGS Network has been working incrementally toward this legal structure simplification on behalf of our valued clients, and our firms," says Jason Shapiro, President of LOGS Network, "with this name change, it's easier than ever for clients to see the difference more than 40-years of experience and innovation can make across our comprehensive national footprint."LOGS Legal Group LLP, along with Korde & Associates and Janeway Law Firm, serves 32 states and the District of Columbia supported by an experienced and tenured executive team. State-level managing attorneys, along with Jason Shapiro (President), Christopher Phillips (Managing Partner), Kay Schinker (Chief Operating Officer), Mark Carey (Chief Finance Officer), Jaqueline Comeau (Chief Compliance Officer), and Jamie Zelvin (General Counsel) will continue to lead and govern the most reliable, far-reaching, and comprehensive creditors' rights practice in the nation.About LOGS NetworkFor nearly five decades, LOGS Network attorneys and operating professionals have represented the mortgage servicing and consumer credit industries, concentrating on the risk-sensitive areas of foreclosure, bankruptcy, eviction, title, litigation, and REO sales and management. LOGS built its reputation on the foundation of a unique, centrally managed network of attorneys, trustees, title personnel and collection staff that consistently performs at or above industry standards. For more information about LOGS Network, contact Jason Shapiro at (561) 302-4897. Contact Information LOGS Network

Jason Shapiro

561-302-4897



www.logs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LOGS Network