Parts Life, Inc. Wins 16 Contracts with Tinker Air Force Base Propulsion Directorate for TF33 Engine


Midwest City, OK, February 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Over the last several weeks the Parts Life, Inc. team has been working hard on proposals for Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma's Propulsion Pitch Day.

The Air Force initiative was to rapidly provide manufacturing solutions for TF33 engine parts challenges with the intent of obtaining prototype production packages that will provide innovative manufacturing part solutions to fulfill requirements or close capability gaps. In order to participate in this invite-only event, companies were required to submit pitch decks and prototype production package.

Parts Life, Inc. submitted 16 proposals, and were one of two companies invited to attend Propulsion Pitch Day last Friday. They're proud to announce that PLI was awarded contracts on all 16 proposals A big thanks to Tinker Air Force Base Propulsion Directorate for the opportunity to serve the US warfighter and taxpayer through innovative prototyping and manufacturing.

About Parts Life, Inc.: Parts Life, Inc. is an alternate source supplier, manufacturer, and engineering service provider for replacement military asset parts affected by obsolescence and DMSMS issues. PLI's services focus on engineering and manufacturing solutions that address the strategic gap that exists between new military systems being introduced and the necessity of continued support of aging existing systems. Unique engineering and manufacturing solutions, such as ROPE (Rapid Obsolescence Planing & Execution) and 5R (Reverse Engineer, Remanufacture, Repair, Re-certify, Replicate) offer innovative customized solutions to address difficult part replacements. PLI is proud to support the military by serving the warfighter and U.S. Taxpayer. Learn more at www.partslifeinc.com.
Contact Information
Parts Life, Inc.
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
Contact
partslifeinc.com

