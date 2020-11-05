Vendor Spots Available for Crebul’s Inaugural Blackity Black Friday Event

Press Releases Crebul Press Release

Vendor sign-up now open for Crebul's, a black-owned and operated, online incubator for black and brown businesses, first annual Blackity Black Friday shopping event from Black Friday on Nov. 27th to Cyber Mon on Nov. 30th.

Many companies are highlighting Black businesses this upcoming shopping season. For many small Black businesses they are unable to participate because they either don’t live in the area where the event is being held or they don’t fall within other specific criteria to qualify. Crebul’s Blackity Black Friday shopping event differs in that it is National and you don’t have to have been in business for a year or more to qualify as a vendor. This is huge for many small black businesses that just formed during the pandemic.



Vendors will receive graphics they can use to highlight their Black Friday offerings prior to the event. On the event page, each vendor will have their own section highlighting their business and product offerings.



Vendors also will receive 3 months free access to Crebul’s online incubator, Crenqubator, which will give the business access Crebul’s business gifting and bartering networks, Crebul’s Business Grants, as well as, other small business resources.



Marietta, GA, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Crebul, a black-owned and operated, online incubator for black and brown businesses, is hosting it's first annual Blackity Black Friday shopping event from Black Friday on Nov. 27th to Cyber Mon on Nov. 30th. The event will highlight black and brown businesses through the remainder of November leading up to Black Friday. At midnight, the Blackity Black Friday site will become available for holiday shoppers.

