Shark Tank Success, Echo Valley Meats, Launches Meat and Cheese Line, as Well as YETI® Products to Promotional Markets

Echo Valley Meats features old-fashioned butcher shop quality meats, cheese and treats.

Bartonville, IL, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Shark Tank success story, Echo Valley Meats, is entering the promotional product market as a supplier of meats, cheese, treats as well as branded YETI products. The exclusive line of products is now available in time for the 2020 holiday season.Echo Valley Meats founder, Dave Alwan was raised in his family-owned meat business. He started cutting meet when he was 11 years old and had to stand on a milk crate to reach the cutting table. He has appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" twice, cutting a deal with billionaire Mark Cuban. "Mark was the right partner for our business and he's been extremely supportive along the way," said Dave. "In fact, Mark Cuban is not only a business partner, but he and his family are customers as well."Due to the effects of COVID-19, so many people are now working from remote locations, and the ability to drop ship our food line to individual homes has become extremely important. Any product in the Echo Valley Meats line can be shipped in bulk or carefully packaged and fulfilled to a person's home or office."We are the first company to make it really simple for a promotional products distributor to offer premium brisket, steaks, hams, cheese, sausage and other high-quality 'meats and treats' to their customers," said Phil Raso, VP of Sales at Echo Valley Meats. "Our minimums are low and we can turn around orders in only two to three days. I've worked for both a Top 40 distributor, a Fortune 50 company buying promotional products, and now it's time to try my hand on the supplier side. It's been exciting to get this product line launched," says Raso. "We are also YETI® dealer and can ship our meat and cheese in YETI coolers and put a company logo on their legendary YETI Rambler tumblers."Alwan and Raso have been friends for over 20 years and thought combining their experiences would make a lot of sense.The Echo Valley Meats product line includes, prime rib, steaks, spiral-sliced hams, sausages, cheese, mixed nuts, gourmet coffee, cutting boards, spices and more. Most products ship from Illinois and can be decorated with a logo.

