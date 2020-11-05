Millennium Geospatial Recognized as 2020 Emerging Partner by Esri

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Millennium Geospatial Press Release

GIS consulting firm receives award from Esri co-founder Jack Dangermond during IMGIS Conference.

Madison, WV, November 05, 2020 --



“We are extremely honored to receive this year’s Emerging Partner award from Mr. Dangermond and the entire Esri team. The Esri platform is the foundation for much of the work that we do with and for our mutual customers and we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of leveraging cutting edge technology in powerful ways that are reshaping Internet access around the world,” said Kevin Maes, VP of Engineering at Millennium Geospatial.



“It's an honor to receive the Emerging Partner Award from Esri in the first year of our partnership. Esri and our software engineers have worked closely to develop custom solutions to help legacy engineering firms and service providers collect and visualize data in real-time to accelerate network builds, marketing efforts, and communication with field crews in a way that is new to our industry. We plan to continue to leverage our relationship with Esri and be part of the change in Telecom engineering that helps to elevate the entire industry with our peers,” said James Kyle, Founder & CEO of Millennium.



“This award is in recognition of being a valuable partner and supporting our GIS user community, we appreciate all the work that you do in making our customers successful,” said Mr. Dangermond.



“Job well done by you and the Millennium Geospatial team. Your partnership with Esri is extremely valuable. Thank you so much for all your hard work and congratulations!” said Susan Powell, Partner Executive, Utilities & Telecom at Esri.



The Esri IMGIS Conference 2020 was held virtually from October 27-30, 2020. Due to the virtual nature of this year’s conference, the partner awards were presented during the plenary session on day two of the conference and awards were mailed directly to recipient’s locations.



About Millennium Geospatial: Established in 2019, Millennium Geospatial was developed to work in partnership with Broadband Service Providers, Telecommunication Construction Companies and Engineering Consultants to address their Data, Engineering, & Project Management needs with custom created field applications, dashboards, and data integration. With project experience in 40 of the 50 states as well as Canada, the Millennium Geospatial team has a deep understanding of the business challenges that their clients experience. Millennium Geospatial has positioned itself to work with their clients to provide GIS solutions that are unique to the needs of the client’s project and overall company goals.



Kevin Maes

Millennium Geospatial

608.949.9005

