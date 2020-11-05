Ginny Beneke Elected Chair of the Chairmen’s RoundTable

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Chairmen's RoundTable Press Release

First woman chair in the history of the 20-year San Diego nonprofit.

San Diego, CA, November 05, 2020 --(



The Chairmen’s RoundTable is a nonprofit volunteer organization comprised of more than 40 current and former Chief Executive Officers with extensive board experience and diverse industry backgrounds. CRT also includes a broad base of sponsor and partner organizations. CRT members provide invaluable advice without compensation to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area as a way of giving back to the community. CRT’s mentoring program is ideal for privately-owned small to mid-sized companies that are looking to gain outside perspective on key business issues. To date, over 500 local companies have benefited from CRT’s mentorship. For more information and to read about past client successes, please visit www.crt-sd.com. San Diego, CA, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Chairmen’s RoundTable (CRT) announced today that Ginny Beneke is its newly elected Chair. CRT is a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides pro-bono mentoring to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area. Beneke succeeds Paul Thiel, who will remain on the board as Chairman Emeritus and Vice Chair, Mentor Development.Ginny Beneke has held executive positions as CEO, President/GM, and CMO in the fields of technology and education. Having spent half her career with top Fortune 100 companies (AT&T, Exxon, Xerox Corporation) and the other half with medium-size and start-up organizations, she brings a unique and broad business perspective that helps CRT serve its clients.“I am enthusiastic about CRT’s mission of contributing to the growth of San Diego’s economy and positively impacting the San Diego community as a whole,” said Beneke. “As CRT business mentors, we take great pleasure in helping this new generation of talented executives succeed.”“In addition, my position as the first woman chair of CRT represents the increasing presence of diversity in our business community. I spent many years as the only female on executive teams and am pleased to see that CRT is intentional about mirroring the mix of executives now approaching us for mentorship.”Thiel added, “I am happy to say that as time has passed, more women have reached executive ranks of organizations and, in turn, found their way to CRT. It gives me great pleasure to hand over the reins of the organization to Ginny, whose leadership credentials will benefit CRT’s work on behalf of San Diego businesses.”The balance of its 2020 board of directors appointments: Malcom Bund – Chief Financial Officer; Paul Thiel – Vice Chair, Mentor Development; Frank Creede – Vice Chair, Program Development; Dennis Dillon – Vice Chair, Client Acquisition; David Grooms – Vice Chair, Client Satisfaction; Robert Hill – Vice Chair, Outreach; Greg Peiratt – Vice Chair, Sponsor Development; Rob Weinberg – Vice Chair, Marketing; and Kristi Cerasoli, Executive Director.About the Chairmen’s RoundTableThe Chairmen’s RoundTable is a nonprofit volunteer organization comprised of more than 40 current and former Chief Executive Officers with extensive board experience and diverse industry backgrounds. CRT also includes a broad base of sponsor and partner organizations. CRT members provide invaluable advice without compensation to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area as a way of giving back to the community. CRT’s mentoring program is ideal for privately-owned small to mid-sized companies that are looking to gain outside perspective on key business issues. To date, over 500 local companies have benefited from CRT’s mentorship. For more information and to read about past client successes, please visit www.crt-sd.com. Contact Information Chairmen's RoundTable

Kristi Cerasoli

619-823-8658



www.chairmensroundtable.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

CG Communications

cynthia@cgcommunications.com

858-793-2471



