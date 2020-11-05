Lotte Rogers Earns New Home Designations

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Lotte Rogers of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Tampa Earns Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS) and Residential Construction Certified (RCC) designations.

The CNHS and RCC designations are recognized as the premier real estate certifications for working with new home buyers, sellers, appraisers, inspectors, lenders, designers, engineers and construction professionals.



The training covers architectural design and planning, blueprint reading, topography, building site design, evaluating quality construction, materials, methods, construction terminology and scheduling. Recipients also studied successful buyer/builder relations, all aspects of customer service and the use of various organizational tools and systems.



Rogers and her sister, Pia Ellison, were born and raised in Denmark. They formed the Viking Team in 2014 after many years in the Tampa real estate market. Rogers has been a fulltime Realtor since 2000. Ellison has worked in property management, development marketing, and real estate sales since 2002. The Viking Team is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group South Tampa office at 1001 MacDill Avenue and can be reached at (813) 842-0510 or info@thevikingteamllc.com.



