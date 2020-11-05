Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Receive press releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger: By Email RSS Feeds: 300 Volunteers Needed to Help Deliver "Holidays On Wheels," a Meals on Wheels for Kids Program, on November 17

Delivering Thanksgiving meals to transportation-disadvantaged or homebound families, in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries.

Tampa, FL, November 05, 2020 --



Hunger is a reality for hundreds of thousands of individuals in Tampa Bay, more than half are children. TBNEH is calling on all community members to be part of the solution to help solve hunger this holiday season by volunteering to deliver over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families that are homebound or do not have access to transportation. At least 300 volunteers are still needed to help deliver "Holidays On Wheels" on Tuesday, November 17. You can sign up to deliver HOW now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.



“I am so thankful this program is available to people like me. I lost my job because of COVID and we have been struggling,” said Rita, Holidays On Wheels head of household. “I have three young children and after losing my job I had to give up my car and keeping our cabinets full has been hard enough. And with the holidays coming, I wasn’t sure how I was going to give my family Thanksgiving. Thank you for helping us during this difficult time. You are blessing.”



HOW deliveries will take place starting at 10:00AM on Tuesday, November 17 (delivery of a complete Thanksgiving meal, including turkey and stuffing). Volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from assigned pick-up sites closest to their home/work address throughout the tri-county area and will utilize their own vehicles to deliver. Once the volunteer car is loaded, routes will take about 60 minutes to complete.



HOW aims to serve all households with children that are transportation-disadvantaged or homebound living in Hillsborough, Pasco, or Pinellas counties. Due to overwhelming response, registration for HOW has been put on hold and all applications received from now through Thursday, November 5 will be added to a waitlist until the program receives additional volunteers and/or donations for the special event. For those families in need that have their own transportation, Metropolitan Ministries will host their annual drive-through Holiday Tent. Together, TBNEH and Metropolitan Ministries will work together to serve our community to ensure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.



Interested in helping to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need? Visit www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer to sign up now.



The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org/holidays to help support the Holidays On Wheels program. For more information, please call (813) 344-5837.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



