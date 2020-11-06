Virtual Public Meetings About Falling Waters Battlefield

Press Releases Preservation Maryland Press Release

Baltimore, MD, November 06, 2020 --(



The project will assess local interest in protecting sites on private property and develop a detailed plan based on this input and findings. This will be accomplished through a series of public meetings, and consultation with landowners, and key stakeholders. Information from the meetings will inform the preparation of a strategic vision and plan for the protection of Falling Waters battlefield.



The final product will be a report on the consensus-building process, conclusions, recommendations, and protection strategies for the Battle of Falling Waters. It will include the collection of GIS mapping data for natural and cultural resources as well as protected lands. It will also include a detailed historic context about the battle itself.



Hanbury Preservation Consulting will be conducting two virtual public meetings in this month via Zoom for this project with the purpose of introducing the project to the public and to get initial input from interested parties who may or may not be landowners or anticipated stakeholders. The virtual meeting format will include a brief introduction of the scope of work and the study area, and a facilitated discussion about preservation priorities and concerns.



To register to get a Zoom link, go to: presmd.org/fallingwaters



Public Meeting A (Daytime)

Monday, November 16, 2020

12:00-2:00PM EST



Public Meeting B (Evening)

Thursday, November 19, 2020

6:00-8:00PM EST



Nicholas Redding

410-685-2886



https://www.preservationmaryland.org/



