Pop Culture Junkie Podcast Premieres

The Pop Culture Junkie Podcast, premiering this week everywhere you can find podcasts, features hot takes and fun commentary on everything pop culture. What's happening now, what's coming up, what to binge and what to avoid - Nicole, Montae and Shauna know it all.





Debuting with three episodes and found everywhere you listen to podcasts, The Pop Culture Junkie Podcast stars Shauna Trinidad, Montae Harris and Nicole Eldridge and features hot takes and cool commentary on all things popular: media, games, celebrities and trends.



Shauna Trinidad is a Phoenix, Arizona native and an Arizona State University alum. She can usually be found getting dressed up and going dancing with friends, going to live shows or binging Netflix at home with her husband. Shauna has years of experience in digital marketing and public speaking, and is also an experienced actress and model. She promises that the podcast will have "all the big pop culture news in a way that is timely and fresh; talking about music, television, and movies, spoiler and non-spoiler reviews - we'll just see where everything takes us!"



Montae Harris hails from Memphis, Tennessee. He is a graduate of Grace Christian University where he studied professional writing. He has a strong passion for sports (Basketball) and enjoys traveling. "We are three individuals with our own unique style, and we will constantly keep you updated with the newest information," he said.



Originally from Chicago, Nicole Eldridge moved to Arizona for college, where she attended Arizona State University and received her degree in Sports Journalism. Nicole says the show will cover "anything and everything pop culture." She says she is "happy to be doing this because entertainment journalism has been a passion of mine and I'm finally living out my dream."



The Junkies record every week in front of the patrons of Comicx in Phoenix, Arizona, enjoying the pop culture ambiance and menu items.



