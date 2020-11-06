Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Adoptions From The Heart Press Release

Adoptions From The Heart's Paper Heart Project Goes Virtual in November 2020

The nonprofit’s annual National Adoption Month fundraiser moves to an online fundraising platform.

Wynnewood, PA, November 06, 2020 --(



Traditionally AFTH will mail local businesses, schools, community centers, etc. a stack of pre-cut paper hearts. Each entity would proudly display the paper hearts with the donor’s name on it on the wall within the building for others to see. Due to the current pandemic AFTH has created a way for businesses and individuals to still take part in the fundraiser without the chance of exposing themselves to the virus within public spaces.



This year the nonprofit has launched a virtual alternative by running the Paper Heart Project through Just Giving, the online fundraising website. Participants can simply go to the Paper Heart Project JustGiving to donate $1.00 or more. Everyone who donates must print a name for a AFTH staff member to write on a tangible paper heart to be displayed in the main agency office. Hearts will also appear on the virtual tree that donors will see on the Just Giving page.



Through the Just Giving program participants will also have the choice of raising money as an independent entity for the Paper Heart Project. With a simple click on the Just Giving page’s “Start Fundraising” button, instructions will follow on how to create one’s own fundraiser. Individuals may than spread the word about the Paper Heart Project through social media.



The Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund provides financial aid to those who are in dire need of financial aid to purchase necessities such as food, shelter, essential articles of clothing, etc. either during pregnancy or post-placement. In 2019 AFTH raised $2,136 for the Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund, this year the agency hopes to raise even more for the fund. For any questions regarding the Paper Heart Project please contact AFTH’s Events & Marketing Coordinator Mayra Herrera at MayraH@AFTH.org .



Paper Heart Project: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/paperheartproject2020



About:

Meagan Twardy

(610) 642-7200



https://afth.org/



