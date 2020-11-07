Philadelphia Family Law Attorney Kate Vetrano Receives 2020 Top Attorney Recognition

Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Philadelphia family law attorney Kate Vetrano was selected as a Top Attorney by Suburban Life & Philadelphia Life Magazine.

King of Prussia, PA, November 07, 2020 --(



Suburban Life & Philadelphia Life Magazine run the yearly Top Attorney survey, asking readers to select the best attorneys in the Greater Philadelphia area. Readers choose attorneys from all legal fields and categories, such as bankruptcy or divorce law. The chosen attorneys are then recognized in the magazine, helping residents make informed choices when selecting an attorney to represent their interests.



Suburban Life & Philadelphia Life Magazine are the largest and only direct mailed media options in the Greater Philadelphia area. The magazines reach approximately 40,000 residents in Philadelphia. Ms. Vetrano was previously recognized as a top Philadelphia family law attorney by the magazine in 2016 and 2017.



Kate Vetrano has been practicing family law since 1981. Ms. Vetrano has a strong family-centric philosophy and is a proponent of amicable divorce, having a background in collaborative and family law. Ms. Vetrano also has a great deal of litigation experience, which empowers her to defend her clients’ rights in court when necessary. Her exceptional skills and long experience have earned Ms. Vetrano and her firm recognition by many esteemed organizations in Pennsylvania.



About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law representation to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that the family continues even though parents may divorce. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.



Kate Vetrano

610-265-4441



www.vetranolaw.com



